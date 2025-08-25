Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

Sachin Tendulkar retorted “Aadhaar bhi bheju kya?”, when asked to prove his identity
Legend also humorously addressed questions about umpire Steve Bucknor, who had controversially given him out in the 2003 and 2005 Tests
Reddit AMA replete with engaging cricketing insights and light-hearted exchanges
Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket legend and former Indian national team captain, participated in a no-holds-barred Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit on Monday, August 25, 2025.
The session quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with fans sharing highlights and memes.
When a fan questioned whether it was truly Sachin Tendulkar responding, the cricket icon replied with a photo and the now-viral retort: “Aadhaar bhi bheju kya?” (Should I also send my Aadhaar card?), referencing the Indian government’s digital identity system.
This blend of humour and contemporary relevance resonated with Indian cricket fans and the broader online community, making the exchange instantly viral and widely discussed.
The Aadhaar system has become integral to India's digital infrastructure. Its expanding role in sectors like banking and finance has enhanced process efficiency and security.
However, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) advises against sharing Aadhaar details on social media to prevent misuse.
Tendulkar's quip, “Aadhaar bhi bheju kya?”, humorously highlights the system's ubiquity and the importance of safeguarding personal information.
Steve Bucknor, Umpiring Controversies, And Tendulkar’s Humorous Responses
During the Reddit AMA, Tendulkar also addressed questions about umpire Steve Bucknor, who had infamously given him out in the 2003 Test against Australia at the Gabba and in the 2005 Test against Pakistan at Eden Gardens.
Both dismissals were controversial: the 2003 LBW to Jason Gillespie was shown by TV replays to be going over the stumps, and the 2005 caught-behind showed no contact with the bat.
When asked for his thoughts on Bucknor, Tendulkar responded with characteristic wit: “When I am batting give him boxing gloves to wear (so he can’t raise his finger)”.
This anecdote, along with his other candid responses, highlighted how these umpiring decisions have remained memorable for fans and continue to spark debate about officiating standards in international cricket, especially in the context of ongoing social media discussions in late 2024 and early 2025.
Candid Cricketing Insights And Memorable Fan Interactions
Sachin Tendulkar’s Reddit AMA was filled with engaging cricketing insights and light-hearted exchanges. He discussed his most meaningful innings, citing his knock against England in Chennai in 2008, and addressed debates about legendary bowling attacks, such as West Indies versus Australia.
When asked to settle the debate, Tendulkar cleverly deflected: “Why? Are you intending to play them?” He also touched on strategic decisions like MS Dhoni’s promotion in the 2011 World Cup final, travel preferences, and memorable on-field risks.
These responses offered fans a personable and unguarded look at his cricket journey, further humanizing the cricket legend and reinforcing his connection with a tech-savvy, identity-aware generation.