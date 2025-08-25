Sachin Finally Breaks Silence On Son Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement With Saaniya

Sachin Tendulkar confirmed son Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement to Saaniya Chandok, with fans celebrating the news as the young cricketer continues shaping his career in domestic and IPL cricket

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sachin Finally Breaks Silence On Son Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement With Saaniya
Sachin Finally Breaks Silence On Son Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement With Saaniya | Photo: AP/Joanna Chan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sachin Tendulkar officially announced his son’s engagement to Saaniya Chandhok, which took place on August 13, 2025, in a private family ceremony

  • Saaniya hails from a Delhi-based business family and is an entrepreneur by profession

  • Arjun continues his cricket journey, with 17 first-class games, a maiden century, and IPL appearances for Mumbai Indians already

The Tendulkar family has always had people keeping an eye on their journey, whether it’s Sachin’s legendary cricket career or Sara stepping into her own space. But this week, it wasn’t cricket or work making headlines. Instead, it was something personal that got fans talking everywhere.

In an “Ask Me Anything” session on social media platform Reddit, Sachin was asked directly if his son Arjun had indeed taken a big personal step forward. Breaking his silence with a smile in words, the batting legend replied: “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.” With that, the master confirmed what had been the subject of speculation for weeks, Arjun Tendulkar is engaged, and the family couldn’t be happier.

Comment
byu/sachintendulkar from discussion
inIndiaCricket
Arjun Tendulkar plays for Goa in the domestic circuit. - File
Arjun Tendulkar Engaged To Saaniya Chandok? Reports Hint At Intimate Family Ceremony

BY Outlook Sports Desk

A New Chapter Begins for Arjun

For weeks, rumours had circulated across social media about Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement to Saaniya Chandok, but neither family had publicly addressed the matter. However, as soon as the news broke that Arjun has engaged with Saaniya, fans flooded social media with wishes, calling it a “second innings” of happiness for the Tendulkars, this time off the pitch.

The moment was special because of the fact that it came directly from Sachin. The news regarding Sachin’s grandson and the fact that it was Sachin sharing the moment made it significant. Sachin is a legend at age 51, who hardly shares any personal experiences, so his sincere few lines touched his fans who have been following the family for years. He may be constantly on social media sharing the accomplishments of younger cricketers, congratulating them on their achievements, but this was his family's moment that sparked happiness.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Cricket Career

Arjun is steadily working on his cricket career. He has played 17 first-class games, scoring 532 runs at an average of 23.13, and taking 37 wickets at 33.51. His first hundred (120 against Rajasthan) and a sharp five-wicket haul (5/25) against Arunachal Pradesh are the biggest highlights to date.

In List A matches, he has taken 21 wickets in 15 matches and scored some runs, and his T20 stats are even better. In 24 matches, he has taken 27 wickets at 25.07, and a best of 4/10. His biggest stage to date was in the IPL when he played for the Mumbai Indians (2023). He has played just five games, with only 13 runs and three wickets, however, with an economy rate of 9.37 and a best of 1/9, he is slowly finding his way.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I Step Away From The Game'

  3. Belinda Clark Elevated To Legend Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

  4. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  5. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Frances Tiafoe Vs Yoshihito Nishioka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  2. Elena Rybakina Vs Julieta Pareja Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  3. Madison Keys Vs Renata Zarazua Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  4. US Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Mayar Sherif, Jasmine Paolini Eases Past Destanee Aiava To Enter Second Round

  5. Liudmila Samsonova Vs Yue Yuan Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  2. Second Accused Arrested In Attack On Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  4. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. JD Vance Defends Tariffs On India As “Aggressive Economic Leverage” To Pressure Russia

  2. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  3. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  4. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

  5. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr