In List A matches, he has taken 21 wickets in 15 matches and scored some runs, and his T20 stats are even better. In 24 matches, he has taken 27 wickets at 25.07, and a best of 4/10. His biggest stage to date was in the IPL when he played for the Mumbai Indians (2023). He has played just five games, with only 13 runs and three wickets, however, with an economy rate of 9.37 and a best of 1/9, he is slowly finding his way.