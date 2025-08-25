Sachin Tendulkar officially announced his son’s engagement to Saaniya Chandhok, which took place on August 13, 2025, in a private family ceremony
Saaniya hails from a Delhi-based business family and is an entrepreneur by profession
Arjun continues his cricket journey, with 17 first-class games, a maiden century, and IPL appearances for Mumbai Indians already
The Tendulkar family has always had people keeping an eye on their journey, whether it’s Sachin’s legendary cricket career or Sara stepping into her own space. But this week, it wasn’t cricket or work making headlines. Instead, it was something personal that got fans talking everywhere.
In an “Ask Me Anything” session on social media platform Reddit, Sachin was asked directly if his son Arjun had indeed taken a big personal step forward. Breaking his silence with a smile in words, the batting legend replied: “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.” With that, the master confirmed what had been the subject of speculation for weeks, Arjun Tendulkar is engaged, and the family couldn’t be happier.
A New Chapter Begins for Arjun
For weeks, rumours had circulated across social media about Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement to Saaniya Chandok, but neither family had publicly addressed the matter. However, as soon as the news broke that Arjun has engaged with Saaniya, fans flooded social media with wishes, calling it a “second innings” of happiness for the Tendulkars, this time off the pitch.
The moment was special because of the fact that it came directly from Sachin. The news regarding Sachin’s grandson and the fact that it was Sachin sharing the moment made it significant. Sachin is a legend at age 51, who hardly shares any personal experiences, so his sincere few lines touched his fans who have been following the family for years. He may be constantly on social media sharing the accomplishments of younger cricketers, congratulating them on their achievements, but this was his family's moment that sparked happiness.
Arjun Tendulkar’s Cricket Career
Arjun is steadily working on his cricket career. He has played 17 first-class games, scoring 532 runs at an average of 23.13, and taking 37 wickets at 33.51. His first hundred (120 against Rajasthan) and a sharp five-wicket haul (5/25) against Arunachal Pradesh are the biggest highlights to date.
In List A matches, he has taken 21 wickets in 15 matches and scored some runs, and his T20 stats are even better. In 24 matches, he has taken 27 wickets at 25.07, and a best of 4/10. His biggest stage to date was in the IPL when he played for the Mumbai Indians (2023). He has played just five games, with only 13 runs and three wickets, however, with an economy rate of 9.37 and a best of 1/9, he is slowly finding his way.