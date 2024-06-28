Jos Buttler Insists 'Everything' Will Be Look At Following England World Cup Exit

England captain Jos Buttler promised a thorough review will take place after his side's T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to India on Thursday. (IND Vs ENG Highlights | Full Coverage)
The defending champions, who beat the same opponents at the same stage of the tournament back in 2022, were bowled out for 103 as they crashed to a 68-run loss.
India, who have not won a World Cup for 13 years, will play first-time finalists South Africa - a meeting of the tournament's two unbeaten sides in Barbados.
It is the second world title England have had relinquished in the past eight months following their disappointing defence of the 50-over World Cup last year.
"You take some time to review tournaments and try to plan ahead for the next tournaments," said Buttler following the defeat in Guyana.
"We have to review what we need to do better as a team, if that is the way we play, personnel, style of cricket.
"We will review everything and come up with a plan."
Buttler replaced Eoin Morgan as England's white-ball captain in 2022 and led them to their T20 World Cup success in Australia later that year.
He suggested he wants to stay on as captain until the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, which takes place in February next year.
However, he added: "I am not thinking too far ahead to be honest and reflecting on the loss today, trying to review that. I haven’t thought past today."
England are next in action in a three-match Test series against West Indies, starting on July 10.