Cricket

Jos Buttler Insists 'Everything' Will Be Look At Following England World Cup Exit

It is the second world title England have had relinquished in the past eight months following their disappointing defence of the 50-over World Cup last year

Jos Buttler will review England's defeat to India at the T20 World Cup.
info_icon

England captain Jos Buttler promised a thorough review will take place after his side's T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to India on Thursday. (IND Vs ENG Highlights | Full Coverage)

The defending champions, who beat the same opponents at the same stage of the tournament back in 2022, were bowled out for 103 as they crashed to a 68-run loss.

India, who have not won a World Cup for 13 years, will play first-time finalists South Africa - a meeting of the tournament's two unbeaten sides in Barbados.

"You take some time to review tournaments and try to plan ahead for the next tournaments," said Buttler following the defeat in Guyana.

"We have to review what we need to do better as a team, if that is the way we play, personnel, style of cricket.

England's Moeen Ali, left, is stumped out by India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, right, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
IND Vs ENG Semi-Final, T20 WC: Jos Buttler Admits Tactical Error In Not Utilizing Moeen Ali

BY PTI

"We will review everything and come up with a plan."

Buttler replaced Eoin Morgan as England's white-ball captain in 2022 and led them to their T20 World Cup success in Australia later that year.

He suggested he wants to stay on as captain until the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, which takes place in February next year. 

Rohit had been appointed India’s white ball captain in 2021. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
India Vs England, T20 WC, 2nd SF: Skipper Rohit Sharma Becomes Fifth IND To Score 5000 International Runs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, he added: "I am not thinking too far ahead to be honest and reflecting on the loss today, trying to review that. I haven’t thought past today."

England  are next in action in a three-match Test series against West Indies, starting on July 10. 

