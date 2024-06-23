England Vs United States: Chris Jordan Becomes First Englishman To Take T20I Hat-Trick

Chris Jordan on Saturday made history as United States lost their last five wickets in just six balls without adding a run collapsing from 115/5 to 115 all out in their Super 8 match against the defending champions at the T20 World Cup. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)
United States were 115/5 in 17.4 overs with two left-handed allrounders Harmeet Singh and Corey Anderson on crease. Sam Curran then dismissed Harmeet on the fifth ball of the 18th over and the wicket triggered a collapse never seen before in the T20 World Cup.
Jordan was then entrusted with the 19th over and the pacer, playing in Barbados, his country of birth, dismissed the set Anderson on the very first ball. After a dot ball, Jordan shattered the stumps of Ali Khan and then trapped Nosthush Kenjinge in front of stumps.
Jordan then became the first English bowler to take a T20I hat-trick bowling Saurabh Netravalkar on the fifth ball of the over.
By taking four wickets in an over in the T20 World Cup, Jordan joined Irishman Curtis Campher in the list of bowlers who have achieved this feat. Jordan finished with 10/4 in 2.5 overs.
United States' innings could never take off after they were put in to bat by England captain Jos Buttler. Andries Gous was caught by Phil Salt in the very first over by Reece Topley. Steven Taylor and Nitish Kumar stitched a small stand before Sam Curran sent the former back.
Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone then applied the spin choke from as the USA batters struggled to find boundaries. Rashid finished with 13/2 while Livingstone got back with figures of 24/1 in their four overs.
Just when it looked like Harmeet and Anderson could take USA to a respectable total, disaster struck and the co-hosts were soon bowled out for just 115.