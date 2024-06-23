Cricket

United States Vs England Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Win Or Go Home - Defending Champions ENG Face USA In Must-Win Clash

USA vs ENG Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2: The USA got one final shot to shake things up in Group 2 of the Super 8s on Sunday, June 23 at Kensington Oval in Barbados They face a monumental challenge against defending champions England in their last group stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. This is the first-ever T20I meeting between these two nations. England, needing a win to secure a semi-final berth, find itself in a precarious position after a close loss to South Africa. Meanwhile, the co-hosts USA, mostly eliminated, aim to end their debut on a positive note. While England desperately needs the win, USA will be playing for pride and a potential spoiler role. Who will win - Pride or Need? Get ball by ball commentary of USA vs ENG here

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
23 June 2024
23 June 2024
United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

United States Vs England Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 - Sunday, June 23, 2024

Cricket fans, assemble! Welcome to our LIVE coverage of USA vs ENG. The stage is set for a thrilling encounter at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Today, the co-hosts, USA, take on the mighty England in a must-watch clash for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. This is a historic moment, marking the first-ever T20I meeting between these two nations. While the USA's World Cup journey is nearing its end, they have a chance to leave a lasting impression. England, on the other hand, finds itself in dangerous position. A win is their only lifeline to secure a semi-final spot. Will the underdog USA rise to the occasion, or will England emerge victorious in their fight for survival? Don't wanna miss out the important moments? Get ball by ball commentary here

