United States Vs England Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Win Or Go Home - Defending Champions ENG Face USA In Must-Win Clash

Cricket fans, assemble! Welcome to our LIVE coverage of USA vs ENG. The stage is set for a thrilling encounter at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Today, the co-hosts, USA, take on the mighty England in a must-watch clash for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. This is a historic moment, marking the first-ever T20I meeting between these two nations. While the USA's World Cup journey is nearing its end, they have a chance to leave a lasting impression. England, on the other hand, finds itself in dangerous position. A win is their only lifeline to secure a semi-final spot. Will the underdog USA rise to the occasion, or will England emerge victorious in their fight for survival? Don't wanna miss out the important moments? Get ball by ball commentary here