United States Vs England, T20 World Cup: ENG Book First Semi-Final Berth With Clinical 10-Wicket Demolition Of USA

Jos Buttler and Phil Salt tore into the bowling attack, completing the chase in just 10 overs. With this victory England become the first team to qualify for the Semi-final spot

AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Friday, June 21, 2024. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Defending champions England roared into the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a dominating 10 wicket win against USA in their Super Eights clash at Bridgetown on Sunday, June 23. (Highlights|Cricket News)

England's performance was a masterclass in both bowling and batting, securing the first final four berth of the tournament. Chris Jordan stole the show with a historic bowling performance, claiming the first-ever T20I hat-trick for England, restricting the USA batsmen to a meager 115 runs.

The chase was a stroll in the park for England, with Jos Buttler anchoring the innings with 83* runs. England chased down the target comfortably, securing a comprehensive 10-wicket victory.

This emphatic win sends a clear message to the other contenders – England are here to defend their title, and they mean business.

The match started with England winning the toss and deciding to bowl first.

While USA's batting looked a little weak, the true highlight of their innings might be a bowler's dream come true. England's Chris Jordan, playing on the very island he grew up on, etched his name in history! He became the first English bowler ever to claim a T20I hat-trick, dismantling the USA batting line-up and restricting them to a meager 115 in the T20 World Cup Super Eights clash.

Making a comeback in place of Mark Wood, Jordan mopped up the USA tail by picking four wickets in five balls, including the hat-trick, in the 19th over.

USA's innings began with a bang! Andries Gous smashed a six off Reece Topley's delivery towards fine leg. However, his aggressive approach proved to be a double-edged sword. Two balls later, he attempted a similar shot but miscued it straight to Phil Salt at deep square leg, departing for a quickfire cameo.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Nitish Kumar was playing a different tune. He top-edged a Jofra Archer delivery for a six over deep third man, followed by a delightful boundary over mid-on off Topley. He capped off a mini-blitz with another six over long-on in the next ball, showcasing his clean hitting ability.

This flurry of boundaries kept USA's scoreboard ticking despite the early loss of Gous.

USA's batting innings got off to a shaky start. Despite some early boundaries, they lost two quick wickets. The introduction of Adil Rashid in the bowling attack proved to be a masterstroke by Jos Buttler. The leg-spinner, in fine form throughout the tournament, conceded just two runs in his first over and then spun a web in his second.

Rashid did what was expected of him in his second over, bowling out Jones with a beautiful googly to deny the USA captain a chance to face Archer, his childhood friend and school-mate.

The 100 came up in the 17th over as Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh tried to prop up the USA innings.

USA had a productive 18th over as they got 14 runs off Curran after a six a four by Harmeet, who was however dismissed in the last ball that brought their downfall.

England's innings looked like a cakewalk as Skipper Jos Buttler led the way with a 38-ball 83 not out after Chris Jordan's four-wicket burst.

Buttler smashed six fours and seven sixes, five of them coming against left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh in the ninth over, as England shot out the paltry 116-run target in 9.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

USA: 115 all out in 18.5 overs (Nitish Kumar 30, Corey Anderson 29; Chris Jordan 4/10, Adil Rashid 2/13, Sam Curran 2/23)

England: 117 for no loss in 9.4 overs (Jos Buttler 83 not out, Phil Salt 25 not out) by 10 wickets.

