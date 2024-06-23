Defending champions England roared into the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a dominating 10 wicket win against USA in their Super Eights clash at Bridgetown on Sunday, June 23. (Highlights|Cricket News)
England's performance was a masterclass in both bowling and batting, securing the first final four berth of the tournament. Chris Jordan stole the show with a historic bowling performance, claiming the first-ever T20I hat-trick for England, restricting the USA batsmen to a meager 115 runs.
The chase was a stroll in the park for England, with Jos Buttler anchoring the innings with 83* runs. England chased down the target comfortably, securing a comprehensive 10-wicket victory.
This emphatic win sends a clear message to the other contenders – England are here to defend their title, and they mean business.
The match started with England winning the toss and deciding to bowl first.
While USA's batting looked a little weak, the true highlight of their innings might be a bowler's dream come true. England's Chris Jordan, playing on the very island he grew up on, etched his name in history! He became the first English bowler ever to claim a T20I hat-trick, dismantling the USA batting line-up and restricting them to a meager 115 in the T20 World Cup Super Eights clash.
Making a comeback in place of Mark Wood, Jordan mopped up the USA tail by picking four wickets in five balls, including the hat-trick, in the 19th over.
USA's innings began with a bang! Andries Gous smashed a six off Reece Topley's delivery towards fine leg. However, his aggressive approach proved to be a double-edged sword. Two balls later, he attempted a similar shot but miscued it straight to Phil Salt at deep square leg, departing for a quickfire cameo.
Meanwhile, at the other end, Nitish Kumar was playing a different tune. He top-edged a Jofra Archer delivery for a six over deep third man, followed by a delightful boundary over mid-on off Topley. He capped off a mini-blitz with another six over long-on in the next ball, showcasing his clean hitting ability.
This flurry of boundaries kept USA's scoreboard ticking despite the early loss of Gous.
USA's batting innings got off to a shaky start. Despite some early boundaries, they lost two quick wickets. The introduction of Adil Rashid in the bowling attack proved to be a masterstroke by Jos Buttler. The leg-spinner, in fine form throughout the tournament, conceded just two runs in his first over and then spun a web in his second.
Rashid did what was expected of him in his second over, bowling out Jones with a beautiful googly to deny the USA captain a chance to face Archer, his childhood friend and school-mate.
The 100 came up in the 17th over as Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh tried to prop up the USA innings.
USA had a productive 18th over as they got 14 runs off Curran after a six a four by Harmeet, who was however dismissed in the last ball that brought their downfall.
England's innings looked like a cakewalk as Skipper Jos Buttler led the way with a 38-ball 83 not out after Chris Jordan's four-wicket burst.
Buttler smashed six fours and seven sixes, five of them coming against left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh in the ninth over, as England shot out the paltry 116-run target in 9.4 overs.
Brief Scores:
USA: 115 all out in 18.5 overs (Nitish Kumar 30, Corey Anderson 29; Chris Jordan 4/10, Adil Rashid 2/13, Sam Curran 2/23)
England: 117 for no loss in 9.4 overs (Jos Buttler 83 not out, Phil Salt 25 not out) by 10 wickets.