Albania 0-2 England Highlights, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Kane Nets Brace In Three Lions' Perfect Campaign

Albania Vs England Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Harry Kane, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal. Photo: AP

Harry Kane struck twice in eight minutes in the second half to engineer England's 2-0 win against Albania in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group K clash at Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania on Sunday (November 16, 2025). The already-qualified Three Lions thus ended their campaign with a 100% record: eight wins, 22 goals scored and none conceded. Despite the defeat, Albania will be headed to the playoffs, and thus remain in contention for next year's World Cup. Catch the highlights and key updates from the ALB vs ENG qualifying match, as it happened.

16 Nov 2025, 10:05:32 pm IST Albania Vs England Live Score: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The Albania vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group K clash will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country.

16 Nov 2025, 10:21:22 pm IST Albania Vs England Live Score: ENG Starting XI Here is England's line up for their last game of 2025:

16 Nov 2025, 10:35:57 pm IST Albania Vs England Live Score: Kick-Off! The match gets underway in Tirana. Albania kicking from right to left and England the other way in the first half. The crowd gets its voice in the fifth minute as Albania earn a corner, though nothing comes off it.

16 Nov 2025, 10:49:49 pm IST Albania Vs England Live Score: Elsewhere... In Poland, Ukraine are taking on Iceland in a high-stakes Group D World Cup qualifying match. Placed third in the table with seven points, the Blue and Yellows must win tonight if they are to secure a playoff spot. Also having seven points, Iceland have a better goal difference than Ukraine and are better placed for a top-two finish.

16 Nov 2025, 11:12:41 pm IST Albania Vs England Live Score: Also In Group K... At the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Latvia are leading 1-0 against hosts Serbia in a concurrent Group K encounter. Latvia's WC campaign has already ended and they are playing for pride, while Serbia will finish third but can still qualify in theory.

16 Nov 2025, 11:17:41 pm IST Albania Vs England Live Score: Half-Time Update A relatively uneventful half of football draws to a close after one minute of added time, with the hosts doing really well to keep England goalless so far. Let's see how long the deadlock lasts.

16 Nov 2025, 11:35:47 pm IST Albania Vs England Live Score: ALB 0-0 ENG The players are back from the mid-game interval and the second half kicks off. England attacking from right to left and Albania the other way.

16 Nov 2025, 11:41:08 pm IST Albania Vs England Live Score: ALB 0-0 ENG Albania are making life difficult for England, not only holding strong defensively but also beginning to make attacking forays. While the Three Lions would want to sign 2025 off with a win, the hosts could well break their seven-match winning streak if they continue to play like this.

16 Nov 2025, 11:58:02 pm IST Albania Vs England Live Score: ALB 0-0 ENG England missing a number of big chances. The most recent one is for Bukayo Saka, who is set up beautifully by Jarell Quansah, but fails to finish well. In all, the Three Lions have had eight shots on goal so far, of which five have been on target, but the match remains goalless.

17 Nov 2025, 12:06:17 am IST Albania Vs England Live Score: ALB 0-1 ENG We finally have a goal in the 73rd minute. Harry Kane capitalizes on a mistake from the Albania goalie and slams the ball in to score his 77th international goal and put England on course for their eighth successive win in qualifying.

17 Nov 2025, 12:11:18 am IST Albania Vs England Live Score: ALB 0-2 ENG One brings two for England! Harry Kane is at the double, thanks to a pinpoint cross from Marcus Rashford. The star Three Lions forward heads it in clinically in the 82nd minute to seal the visitors' imminent win.

17 Nov 2025, 12:20:40 am IST Albania Vs England Live Score: ALB 0-2 ENG Five minutes added as stoppage time to the second half, and the result appears to be a foregone conclusion at this stage. Despite the impending defeat, Albania will be headed to the playoffs, and thus remain in contention for next year's World Cup.