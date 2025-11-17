Albania 0-2 England Highlights, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Kane Nets Brace In Three Lions' Perfect Campaign

Albania Vs England Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Catch the key updates from the ALB vs ENG, football qualifying match at Arena Kombetare in Tirana, as it happened

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Albania Vs England Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers
Albania Vs England Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Harry Kane, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal. Photo: AP
Harry Kane struck twice in eight minutes in the second half to engineer England's 2-0 win against Albania in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group K clash at Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania on Sunday (November 16, 2025). The already-qualified Three Lions thus ended their campaign with a 100% record: eight wins, 22 goals scored and none conceded. Despite the defeat, Albania will be headed to the playoffs, and thus remain in contention for next year's World Cup. Catch the highlights and key updates from the ALB vs ENG qualifying match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Albania Vs England Live Score: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The Albania vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group K clash will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country.

Albania Vs England Live Score: ENG Starting XI

Here is England's line up for their last game of 2025:

Albania Vs England Live Score: Kick-Off!

The match gets underway in Tirana. Albania kicking from right to left and England the other way in the first half. The crowd gets its voice in the fifth minute as Albania earn a corner, though nothing comes off it.

Albania Vs England Live Score: Elsewhere...

In Poland, Ukraine are taking on Iceland in a high-stakes Group D World Cup qualifying match. Placed third in the table with seven points, the Blue and Yellows must win tonight if they are to secure a playoff spot. Also having seven points, Iceland have a better goal difference than Ukraine and are better placed for a top-two finish.

Albania Vs England Live Score: Also In Group K...

At the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Latvia are leading 1-0 against hosts Serbia in a concurrent Group K encounter. Latvia's WC campaign has already ended and they are playing for pride, while Serbia will finish third but can still qualify in theory.

Albania Vs England Live Score: Half-Time Update

A relatively uneventful half of football draws to a close after one minute of added time, with the hosts doing really well to keep England goalless so far. Let's see how long the deadlock lasts.

Albania Vs England Live Score: ALB 0-0 ENG

The players are back from the mid-game interval and the second half kicks off. England attacking from right to left and Albania the other way.

Albania Vs England Live Score: ALB 0-0 ENG

Albania are making life difficult for England, not only holding strong defensively but also beginning to make attacking forays. While the Three Lions would want to sign 2025 off with a win, the hosts could well break their seven-match winning streak if they continue to play like this.

Albania Vs England Live Score: ALB 0-0 ENG

England missing a number of big chances. The most recent one is for Bukayo Saka, who is set up beautifully by Jarell Quansah, but fails to finish well. In all, the Three Lions have had eight shots on goal so far, of which five have been on target, but the match remains goalless.

Albania Vs England Live Score: ALB 0-1 ENG

We finally have a goal in the 73rd minute. Harry Kane capitalizes on a mistake from the Albania goalie and slams the ball in to score his 77th international goal and put England on course for their eighth successive win in qualifying.

Albania Vs England Live Score: ALB 0-2 ENG

One brings two for England! Harry Kane is at the double, thanks to a pinpoint cross from Marcus Rashford. The star Three Lions forward heads it in clinically in the 82nd minute to seal the visitors' imminent win.

Albania Vs England Live Score: ALB 0-2 ENG

Five minutes added as stoppage time to the second half, and the result appears to be a foregone conclusion at this stage. Despite the impending defeat, Albania will be headed to the playoffs, and thus remain in contention for next year's World Cup.

Albania Vs England Live Score: Full-Time Update

The referee blows the final whistle, and that's it. England beat Albania 2-0 to finish their perfect World Cup qualifying campaign with eight back-to-back wins, scoring 22 goals and conceding none in the process. They end with the maximum possible 24 points, head and shoulders ahead of the second-placed Albania (14 points) in Group K.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: IND Suffer Eight-Wicket Defeat To PAK

  2. IPL 2026: Top Five Unexpected Retentions Ahead Of Mini-Auction

  3. IPL 2026: Top Five Unexpected Releases Ahead Of Mini-Auction

  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: PAK Beat SL By Six Wickets, Sweep Series 3-0

  5. India A Vs Pakistan A, Rising Stars Asia Cup: IND A Skip Handshakes With PAK Shaheens Before Contest

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

  2. ATP 2025 Finals: Carlos Alcaraz Set To Renew Rivalry With Jannik Sinner After Downing Auger-Aliassime In Last 4 Round

  3. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  5. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dreadful Night For Residents Of Kashmir Neighbourhood After Police Station Blast Leaves Nine Dead

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Conditions and Temperature Decline Warning

  3. West Bengal CEO Orders Completion Of SIR Form Collection By November-End

  4. CIK Raids Doctor’s Residence In Anantnag Amid ‘White Collar Terror Module’ Probe

  5. Questions Over Handling Of Explosives In Kashmir Amid Probe Into Nine Deaths In Police Station Blast

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  2. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  3. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  4. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  5. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Bangladesh Tightens Security Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Crimes Tribunal Verdict

  2. Jordan’s King Abdullah II Arrives In Pakistan

  3. Looking At The Evolution Of The Energy Landscape In Brazil Through Philately

  4. Pakistan Says Talks With Afghanistan At A Stalemate Over Cross-Border Terror Concerns

  5. Trump Urges Justice Department To Investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties To Clinton And Other Democrats

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces