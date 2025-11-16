Ukraine Vs Iceland Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Group D Match

Ukraine Vs Iceland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Follow the key updates from the UKR vs ISL, football qualifying match at Stadion Miejski in Poland

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ukraine Vs Iceland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers UEFA Group D updates
Ukraine Vs Iceland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: The Blue and Yellows must win tonight if they are to secure a playoff spot. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group D clash between Ukraine and Iceland at Stadion Miejski in Poland on Sunday (November 16, 2025). Placed third in the table with seven points, the Blue and Yellows must win tonight if they are to secure a playoff spot. Also having seven points, Iceland have a better goal difference than Ukraine and are better placed for a top-two finish. Follow the live football score and updates from the UKR vs ISL qualifying match.
LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine Vs Iceland Live Score: Portugal Qualify For World Cup

In an extraordinary display in Porto, Portugal have demolished Armenia 8-1 to top Group F and march into next year's FIFA World Cup in style. Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves score hat-tricks in an utterly dominant display from the Ronaldo-less Selecao.

Ukraine Vs Iceland Live Score: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The Ukraine vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group D clash will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND A In Trouble After Losing 7 Wickets On 125

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Mohammad Rizwan Holds Fort As PAK Steady The Chase at 134/4

  3. IND Vs SA 1st Test: South Africa Complete Heist In Kolkata As India Fail To Chase 124 Runs

  4. Ranji Trophy Round 5: Smaran's Hundred, Karun's 95 Give Karnataka Control Over Chandigarh On Day 1

  5. 124 In Kolkata, Too Many For India? 10 Lowest Targets That Ended In Defeat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

  2. ATP 2025 Finals: Carlos Alcaraz Set To Renew Rivalry With Jannik Sinner After Downing Auger-Aliassime In Last 4 Round

  3. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  5. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dreadful Night For Residents Of Kashmir Neighbourhood After Police Station Blast Leaves Nine Dead

  2. Questions Over Handling Of Explosives In Kashmir Amid Probe Into Nine Deaths In Police Station Blast

  3. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Conditions and Temperature Decline Warning

  4. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  5. J&K Announces Ex Gratia After Accidental Blast at Nowgam Police Station

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  2. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  3. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  4. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  5. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Pakistan Says Talks With Afghanistan At A Stalemate Over Cross-Border Terror Concerns

  2. Trump Urges Justice Department To Investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties To Clinton And Other Democrats

  3. Five Militants Killed After Storming Seminary In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  4. Looking At The Evolution Of The Energy Landscape In Brazil Through Philately

  5. Jaishankar Reviews India–US Ties At Consuls General Conference In New York

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces