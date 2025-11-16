Ukraine Vs Iceland Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Group D Match

Ukraine Vs Iceland Live Score: Portugal Qualify For World Cup
In an extraordinary display in Porto, Portugal have demolished Armenia 8-1 to top Group F and march into next year's FIFA World Cup in style. Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves score hat-tricks in an utterly dominant display from the Ronaldo-less Selecao.
Ukraine Vs Iceland Live Score: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The Ukraine vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group D clash will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.