Serbia Vs Latvia Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: The Eagles Eye Victory After Wembley Defeat

Welcome to the live coverage of tonight's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier featuring Serbia and Latvia at the Gradski stadion Dubocica. Serbia have won three of their seven matches in the ongoing WC qualifying campaign and will be eyeing another victory on their own turf. As for their opponents, their WC campaign has already ended and will be playing for pride. Follow the live score and updates from the SER vs LAT, football qualifying match at the Dubocica Stadium

16 Nov 2025, 09:34:20 pm IST Serbia Vs Latvia Live Score: Starting XIs Serbia XI vs Latvia.



A couple surprises, Grujic can't even start for his club in Greece so a start for Serbia is not ideal.



Hopefully the last time that we watch the national team play on the cow patch in Leskovac. pic.twitter.com/DXRzifgdxk — Serbian Football (@SerbianFooty) November 16, 2025 Vairāku spēlētāju prombūtnē neierasts sākumsastāvs. Sarauj, Latvija!



1⃣9⃣:0⃣0⃣ 𝗟𝗧𝗩𝟳#LatvijasIzlase #11vilki #WCQ #SRBLVA | @TonybetLatvija pic.twitter.com/FjOK3iiU0M — Futbola federācija (@kajbumba) November 16, 2025

16 Nov 2025, 08:50:45 pm IST Serbia Vs Latvia Live Score: H2H Total matches: 1 Serbia won: 1 Latvia won: 0 Draws: 0