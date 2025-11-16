Serbia Vs Latvia Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: The Eagles Eye Victory After Wembley Defeat

Serbia Vs Latvia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Follow the live score and updates from the SER vs LAT, football qualifying match at the Dubocica Stadium

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
serbia football X
Serbia player Dusan Vlahovic. Photo: X | Serbian Football
Welcome to the live coverage of tonight's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier featuring Serbia and Latvia at the Gradski stadion Dubocica. Serbia have won three of their seven matches in the ongoing WC qualifying campaign and will be eyeing another victory on their own turf. As for their opponents, their WC campaign has already ended and will be playing for pride. Follow the live score and updates from the SER vs LAT, football qualifying match at the Dubocica Stadium
LIVE UPDATES

Serbia Vs Latvia Live Score: Starting XIs

Serbia Vs Latvia Live Score: H2H

Total matches: 1

Serbia won: 1

Latvia won: 0

Draws: 0

Serbia Vs Latvia Live Score: Match Details

  • Location: Leskovac, Serbia

  • Stadium: Gradski stadion Dubocica

  • Date: Sunday, November 16

  • Kick-off Time: 10:30 p.m. IST

Published At:
Tags

