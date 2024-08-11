The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch

The power-hitter Kieron Pollard may have retired from international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a player, but he still occasionally demonstrates why the world's best bowlers fear bowling against him. (More Cricket News)
Playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred, Pollard smashed five back-to-back sixes off Trent Rockets' Rashid Khan when 49 runs were needed to win off 20 balls. Pollard brought his team to a winning position smashing the world's one of the finest spinner for five sixes on the trot.
Southern Brave went on to win the match by two wickets and one ball to spare. This was Trent Rockets' match to lose because they needed to defend 4 runs off the last two balls and captain Lewis Gregory conceded a boundary on the second-last delivery.
Pollard's 45 off 23 balls included five sixes and two fours. He was also the highest run-scorer and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his short but impactful knock.
Braves were chasing a target of 127 runs off 100 balls. Tom Banton (30) was the highest scorer for the Rockets. Chris Jordan picked three whereas Jofra Archer and Danny Briggs shared two wickets each.
In response, Alex Davies and James Vince gave a good start but the middle order was humbled by John Turner. Kieron Pollard played a brilliant knock to take the Brave home.
Pollard also holds the record of hitting six sixes in an international T20 cricket match. He hit Akila Dhananjaya for six sixes in an over in March 2021. In The Hundred, one over consists of five deliveries.