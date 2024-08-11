Cricket

The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch

Pollard's 45 off 23 balls included five sixes and two fours. He was also the highest run-scorer and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his short but impactful knock

kieron pollard X twitter southern brave
Kieron Pollard batting for Southern Brave in The Hundred. Photo: X | ESPNcricinfo
info_icon

The power-hitter Kieron Pollard may have retired from international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a player, but he still occasionally demonstrates why the world's best bowlers fear bowling against him. (More Cricket News)

Playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred, Pollard smashed five back-to-back sixes off Trent Rockets' Rashid Khan when 49 runs were needed to win off 20 balls. Pollard brought his team to a winning position smashing the world's one of the finest spinner for five sixes on the trot.

Southern Brave went on to win the match by two wickets and one ball to spare. This was Trent Rockets' match to lose because they needed to defend 4 runs off the last two balls and captain Lewis Gregory conceded a boundary on the second-last delivery.

Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib celebrate Afghanistan reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals. - null
ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final Berth A 'Dream' For Afghanistan, Admits Captain Rashid Khan

BY Stats Perform

Pollard's 45 off 23 balls included five sixes and two fours. He was also the highest run-scorer and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his short but impactful knock.

Braves were chasing a target of 127 runs off 100 balls. Tom Banton (30) was the highest scorer for the Rockets. Chris Jordan picked three whereas Jofra Archer and Danny Briggs shared two wickets each.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's pace attack at ICC T20 World Cup. - IPL/BCCI
IPL Vs Country: Does Bumrah Deserve A Break Before T20 World Cup - Here's What Pollard Said

BY PTI

In response, Alex Davies and James Vince gave a good start but the middle order was humbled by John Turner. Kieron Pollard played a brilliant knock to take the Brave home.

Pollard also holds the record of hitting six sixes in an international T20 cricket match. He hit Akila Dhananjaya for six sixes in an over in March 2021. In The Hundred, one over consists of five deliveries.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Rain Forces Early Lunch As West Indies Trail By 212 Runs
  3. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
  5. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
Football News
  1. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  2. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
  3. Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield
  4. 'We Love To Win Finals' - Ruben Dias Revels In Latest Manchester City Triumph At Wembley
  5. Pep Guardiola Satisfied With Community Shield Victory But Warns Against Title Conclusions
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  2. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  5. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  2. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  3. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team
  4. Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics
  5. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Suspends 3 CPWD Engineers Over Irregularities In Construction Of Delhi CM's Official Bungalow
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 4 Bodies Found In 24 Hrs In Gonda; Investigation Underway
  3. Maharashtra: MNS Workers Attack Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy With Coconuts, Cow Dung
  4. Hindenburg Alleges Sebi Chief Had Stakes In Offshore Funds Used In Adani Scam
  5. 'Be On Watch Out': Vice Prez Dhankhar's Warning On Congress Leader's 'Bangladesh Can Happen Here' Remark
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
  2. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  3. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  4. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
US News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  5. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
World News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Brazilian Authorities Investigate What Caused Plane Crash In Sao Paulo Killing 62
  4. North Korea Flows More Trash Balloons Toward South Korea: Seoul
  5. Libya: At Least 9 Dead In Militia Infighting In Capital City Tripoli, Say Officials
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 LIVE Updates: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13