Team India T20 World Cup Squad: 5 Unlucky Stars To Miss Out On A Ticket To West Indies And USA

The newly appointed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently on a phenomenal IPL 2024 with the bat. The opening batter has amassed 447 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 150. His batting up the order has been tremendous for CSK and his blistering batting has taken down some of the top quality bowlers in the IPL 2024. Ruturaj's miss from the 15-man squad could be counted as 'unlucky' as the Men In Blue are blessed to have some of the top names in world cricket.