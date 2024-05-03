Lok Sabha Election Live: Congress Still Undecided On Amethi And Rae Bareli, Last Day To File Nominations

Lok Sabha Election Live: BJP Drops Brij Bhushan Singh, Gives Ticket To Son
Amid weeks of speculation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday named former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh.
Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, who is currently facing criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers, has been replaced.
Despite denying Brij Bhushan the ticket, the seat's contest however remained within the family.
Advertisement
Last Day To File Nominations: Congress Still Undecided On Amethi And Rae Bareli,
The Congress party is yet to announce its candidates for the traditional Gandhi family seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. Today is the last day for filing of nominations. While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is said to be not willing to contest, media reports said Rahul Gandhi is being persuaded to enter the fray from one of the seats.
Amethi and Rae Bareli are considered as traditional pocket boroughs of the Gandhi-Nehru family as its members have represented the seats for several decades.
The Amethi seat has been represented by Rahul Gandhi from 2004 and he remained the member of Parliament from the constituency for three consecutive terms till 2019 when he was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Welcome To Our Live Blog
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll be bringing you all the latest updates and developments about elections on 3 May 2024. Stay with us!