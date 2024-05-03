SC To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea On May 7 On Account Of Polls In Delhi

“This court is of the view that the present writ petition which effectively challenges the arrest of the national convenor of AAP … is not maintainable as the said person is in judicial custody in pursuance to judicial orders, which are not a subject matter of the present petition. The petition conspicuously fails to name the person though the identity is apparent due to the references made to his political standing/position,” news agency PTI quoted a bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora as saying.