National

SC To Hear Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Today, Seeks ED's Reply On Soren's Bail Request

The arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who are the strong faces of their respective parties and the INDIA bloc, just before the Lok Sabha elections, is being considered to be creating a dent in the alliance.

Advertisement

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court heard former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea on Monday and is set to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwa's plea later today. Both petitions challenge their recent arrests by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Top Court has requested the ED's response regarding Hemant Soren's interim bail plea related to a money laundering case.

The petitions have been listed before the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, according to Live Law.

Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren - PTI
Arrest Of Arvind Kejriwal And Hemant Soren: The Similarities And Political Inference

BY Md Asghar Khan

About The Arrest Of Two 'Sitting' CMs:

This year in the months of January and March, two states had been in limelight on account of political events, with the arrest of their sitting Chief Ministers. 

Advertisement

While the arrest of Hemant Soren on the night of January 31 on account of alleged land scam was a major political event, the other event that remained in the limelight was the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 due to alleged alcohol policy scam. 

The leaders of both the parties have termed these arrests as political vendetta and hold BJP responsible for these acts.

Kejriwal is challenging the April 9 judgement of the Delhi High Court, which rejected his writ petition against his arrest in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Advertisement

Soren, meanwhile, is seeking relief after his arrest, with his lawyer, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, informing the Supreme Court bench that the Jharkhand high court has reserved its order on Soren's petition challenging his arrest in February but the judgement is yet to be delivered. He sought an urgent hearing on the grounds of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. 

The arrest of two such Chief Ministers, who are the strong faces of their respective parties and the INDIA bloc, just before the Lok Sabha elections, is being considered to be creating a dent in the alliance. 

What Is The Alleged Land Scam Case In Which Hemant Soren Has Been Arrested?

The case against Hemant Soren pertains to his involvement in an alleged land scam in Jharkhand, wherein he is accused of being a key beneficiary of illicitly obtained land through fraudulent means, according to the central probe agency. 

Based on this FIR, the ED contended that a land parcel measuring 7.16 acres, in Bajra area of Ranchi, was allegedly acquired through “proceeds of crime” involving illegal sale of land belonging to the defence forces. 

“These land parcels have been mutated fraudulently in favour of land mafias in connivance with the officers of Land Revenue Department,” the ED said in a press release in 2023.

Advertisement

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren delivers a video message before his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) | - PTI
Hemant Soren Arrested: The Alleged Ranchi Land Scam Case In Which He Is Accused – Explained

BY Outlook Web Desk

What Is Delhi Excise Policy  In Which Arvind Kejriwal Has Been Arrested?

The Delhi Excise Policy case involves accusations of corruption and money laundering in the development and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-2022, which was ultimately cancelled. 

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are currently in judicial custody related to this case. 

null - null
Trapped: With Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, What Is The Future Of AAP?

BY Rakhi Bose

Kejriwal's name has been repeatedly mentioned in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The ED has filed a total of six charge sheets in this case till now and attached assets worth over Rs 128 crore.

Advertisement

The agency claims that the accused individuals were in contact with Kejriwal to create the excise policy, which allegedly resulted in 'undue benefits' to them in return. In exchange, they are said to have paid kickbacks to the AAP.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Muslims Use Condoms The Most,' Quips Owaisi In Reply To Modi; BJP 'Welcomes' Cong's Indore Candidate To Party