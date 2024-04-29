SC To Hear Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Today, Seeks ED's Reply On Soren's Bail Request

The Supreme Court heard former Jharkhand Chief Minister ’s plea on Monday and is set to hear Delhi Chief Minister 's plea later today. Both petitions challenge their recent arrests by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The Top Court has requested the ED's response regarding Hemant Soren's interim bail plea related to a money laundering case.
The petitions have been listed before the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, according to Live Law.
About The Arrest Of Two 'Sitting' CMs:
This year in the months of January and March, two states had been in limelight on account of political events, with the arrest of their sitting Chief Ministers.
The leaders of both the parties have termed these arrests as political vendetta and hold BJP responsible for these acts.
Kejriwal is challenging the April 9 judgement of the Delhi High Court, which rejected his writ petition against his arrest in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Soren, meanwhile, is seeking relief after his arrest, with his lawyer, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, informing the Supreme Court bench that the Jharkhand high court has reserved its order on Soren's petition challenging his arrest in February but the judgement is yet to be delivered. He sought an urgent hearing on the grounds of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
The arrest of two such Chief Ministers, who are the strong faces of their respective parties and the INDIA bloc, just before the Lok Sabha elections, is being considered to be creating a dent in the alliance.
What Is The Alleged Land Scam Case In Which Hemant Soren Has Been Arrested?
The case against Hemant Soren pertains to his involvement in an alleged land scam in Jharkhand, wherein he is accused of being a key beneficiary of illicitly obtained land through fraudulent means, according to the central probe agency.
Based on this FIR, the ED contended that a land parcel measuring 7.16 acres, in Bajra area of Ranchi, was allegedly acquired through “proceeds of crime” involving illegal sale of land belonging to the defence forces.
“These land parcels have been mutated fraudulently in favour of land mafias in connivance with the officers of Land Revenue Department,” the ED said in a press release in 2023.
What Is Delhi Excise Policy In Which Arvind Kejriwal Has Been Arrested?
The Delhi Excise Policy case involves accusations of corruption and money laundering in the development and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-2022, which was ultimately cancelled.
Kejriwal's name has been repeatedly mentioned in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The ED has filed a total of six charge sheets in this case till now and attached assets worth over Rs 128 crore.
The agency claims that the accused individuals were in contact with Kejriwal to create the excise policy, which allegedly resulted in 'undue benefits' to them in return. In exchange, they are said to have paid kickbacks to the AAP.