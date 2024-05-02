Amethi And Rae Bareli: Congress To Announce Candidates Today As Deadline Nears

Speculation has been rife over whether Rahul Gandhi, who suffered an unexpected defeat in Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019, will contest from there again, possibly alongside his current constituency, Kerala's Wayanad.

Media reports suggest that both Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are reluctant to contest, and last-minute efforts underway to convince the two – or at least one of them – to enter the fray.

A large section of the leadership believes that the Gandhis not contesting from the Hindi heartland would send a bad political message, making it likely that one of them will contest.

