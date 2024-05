National

Lok Sabha Elections: Siwan’s Voice, Bihar’s Future

"Jinhe bekar samajh ke bujha diya jata hai, wahi chirag jalta hai toh roshni hoti hai." Outlook's Asghar Khan speaks with the people of Siwan. What do they feel about development, progress and what are their other concerns? Siwan will go into polling in the sixth phase on May 25.