Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections

It’s been a year since Manipur descended into chaos and violence along religious and ethnic lines between the two predominant communities―the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo tribes. Over 200 people have been killed and around 60,000 displaced till now. Media blockades, collapse of democratic structures and a land marred with violence continue to define Manipur’s political atmosphere, with no end in sight.
Instances of torture and rape continue to make headlines. According to a CBI chargesheet, Manipur police personnel allegedly drove two women from the Kuki-Zo community―who had sought refuge in their gypsy―to a mob of Meitei rioters in Kangpokpi district recently. Amidst all this, Manipur, which sends two representatives to the lower house, went to polls during the first two phases of elections in April.
Advertisement
2024 Elections: Marred by Vandalism
With videos of miscreants destroying voting machines, opening fire, vandalising and other complaints of booth capturing coming to light, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered re-polling in 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur constituency. According to reports, these polling stations were located in Khurai, Kshetrigao, Uripok Konthoujam and Thongju areas. A statement was issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, Pradeep Kumar Jha, directed that the poll that took place on April 19 to be void.
In the second phase of elections on April 26, reports of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter-verified and Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) being tampered continued to emerge. The affected polling stations were spread across the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat. The ECI declared the polls conducted at six polling stations in this constituency as void, and announced fresh elections in these stations on April 30. The re-polling saw a voter turnout of around 81.16 per cent with heavy deployment of forces across the ravaged state.
Advertisement
Electoral Trends Over The Years
Manipur has always been hailed for having one of the highest voter turnouts in the country with the figures on an upward rise over the last decade and a half. The 2022 assembly elections witnessed a record turnout of 88.69 per cent and 89.06 per cent across two phases of polling. The state re-elected the BJP Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was 84.21 per cent and 81.16 per cent across two phases. The year also marked the first time the BJP swept the two seats, with Congress losing footing in the state. The 2014 and the 2009 Lok Sabha elections had also witnessed a voter turnout of 80 per cent and 77.31 per cent respectively.
Manipur has seen multiple shifts in the power-dynamics and political allegiances, but 2017 marked an important juncture in the state’s history as the BJP ended the Congress’ 15-year dominance in the state and gave way to Singh’s government. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2022 state assembly elections further consolidated the BJP’s hold over the state.
However, this time, grappling with a rugged and bloodied terrain, Manipur lies on the very brink, with people questioning the timing and efficacy of the elections. In the Outer Manipur constituency, the battle is between the BJP, backed by the Naga People’s Front (NPF), and the Congress supported by the Kuki-Zo community. In the Inner Manipur constituency the contest is between Meitei representatives―the Congress’ Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and the BJP’s Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh. Interestingly, there are no Kuki-Zo candidates in the electoral fray.