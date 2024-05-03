When the trailer of ‘The Broken News 2’ was released last month, it did a fairly good job of reminding the audience of this newsroom drama. With a stellar cast that includes some of the most talented names in the industry, the second season has been released on Zee5. The drama is known for drawing your attention to some of the most pressing issues among media houses and newsrooms. The first season had some references to real-life events and people. The second season continues the trend and will manage to jolt you awake. In case you are planning to binge-watch the second season over the weekend, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘The Broken News 2.’
‘The Broken News 2’: Story
The second season opens with Radha Bhargava (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar) behind the bars. The reporter is now under custody after her fiery report ruffled some feathers and Dipankar Sanyal (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) branded her a ‘terrorist’ on national television. Her hearing becomes the talk of the town, and she gets her bail. She goes back to Awaaz Bharti to join as their prime-time reporter under the leadership of Amina Qureshi (played by Sonali Bendre). However, creative differences start to emerge between Bhargava and Qureshi. Their tiff is fuelled even further by how Sanyal’s Josh 24/7 takes an offensive approach and counters every report put out by Awaaz Bharti.
Qureshi’s news channel is taken over by new stakeholders who introduce some changes to the newsroom. As a part of the takeover, a digital wing of Awaaz Bharti is created which is headed by Bhargava. On the digital channel, Bhargava leaves no stone unturned in attacking Sanyal and the chief minister. The journalism ethics go for a toss and only sensational content is churned out. The second season delves into these developments as both channels fight each other to stay ahead of the curve.
‘The Broken News S2’: Performances
Jaideep Ahlawat as Dipankar Sanyal is the star of this show. The actor has given a terrific performance this season too. Sanyal is calculative, angry, and cunning. He creates news to make sure his channel has the highest TRP. Ahlawat has gotten into the skin of his character where he has embodied all of these traits with perfection. His acting and his screen presence shine and you can only picture him as a menacing reporter who only wants to rile people up. His job is to make people angry and evoke the strongest reactions in them, as an actor, he manages to make you dislike his personality and that’s a mark of a good actor.
Sonali Bendre, as Amina Qureshi, brings a source of sanity to the madness of the newsroom. She has embodied the traits of a credible reporter who sticks to the ethics of journalism. As the idealistic reporter, she brings a sort of maturity to the role. However, her character isn’t a saint either. She manages to encapsulate the grey shade of her role with ease. Bendre is easy on the eye however she could have elevated her performance with a stronger dialogue delivery.
As Radha Bhargava, Shriya Pilgaonkar does a fairly okay job. In some frames, I could not look past how exaggerated her acting was. This feels even stronger in scenes when she expresses her anger. When she plays the idealist, it feels like she is in her character. But when she takes the offensive approach, she sticks out like a sore thumb and makes you feel that she is trying too hard to convince you about her anger. It feels sinful to watch her waste her talent in this way when all she needs is just a little polishing.
‘The Broken News S2’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
What works for ‘The Broken News S2’ is the script by Sambit Mishra. The incidents mentioned in the serial and the characters bear a strong resemblance to incidents and people in real life. The similarities cannot be ignored. When there are stories that draw from real-life situations, people tend to lap it up. This is exactly the case with this series. All you need is just a little awareness of the things that are happening around you. The series does not shy away from alluding to controversial figures and events. However, apart from the plot, the makers have forgotten to shape the characters. Only Ahlawat’s character feels well-fleshed out, it feels like the writers did lip service to the other pivotal characters. Additionally, the conflict seems manufactured and exaggerated. It does not feel natural, it feels like it has been added to add the climax.
The direction by Vinay Waikul is excellent. He has managed to make every episode gripping. While the series starts like a slow burn, as the show progresses, the plot picks up pace. It feels like you are reading through a crime thriller where the plot thickens with each passing minute. The episodes are neatly packed and none of it feels rushed or forced. There is something to look forward to in each episode. I did not find myself hitting the skip button at all.
Additionally, the camera work and the music is neat. The camera work and the set design are impeccable, and it screams of a BBC production. The scenes blend into each other seamlessly. A newsroom is not an idyllic place to be – there is a sense of urgency in the air and the need to be quicker than the rest. The camera has captured this fast pace effortlessly and you can’t help but feel like you are attending an editorial meeting or watching a live panel unfold in the PCR room. Additionally, the music is somber, and it does not take your attention away from the plot.
‘The Broken News S2’: Cast & Crew
Director: Vinay Waikul
Writer: Sambit Mishra
Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Taaruk Raina, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Indraneil Sengupta, Faisal Rashid, Sukhmani Sadana, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Akshay Oberoi
Available On: Zee5
Duration: 8 episodes (40 minutes each approximately)
Languages: Hindi
‘The Broken News S2’: Can Kids Watch It?
No.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘The Broken News 2’ will make you want to sit up and introspect how you consume the news and media. For people who don’t work in the media, this series can be an eye-opener. But for someone like me who is in the same industry, certain parts felt too dramatized and OTT. The plot has the potential, but these OTT moments bring it down. The series is balanced by the job done by the actors and the meticulous direction. It makes for a good one-time binge-watch that will leave you with a feeling of satisfaction. I am going with 3.5 stars.