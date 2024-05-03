‘The Broken News S2’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

What works for ‘The Broken News S2’ is the script by Sambit Mishra. The incidents mentioned in the serial and the characters bear a strong resemblance to incidents and people in real life. The similarities cannot be ignored. When there are stories that draw from real-life situations, people tend to lap it up. This is exactly the case with this series. All you need is just a little awareness of the things that are happening around you. The series does not shy away from alluding to controversial figures and events. However, apart from the plot, the makers have forgotten to shape the characters. Only Ahlawat’s character feels well-fleshed out, it feels like the writers did lip service to the other pivotal characters. Additionally, the conflict seems manufactured and exaggerated. It does not feel natural, it feels like it has been added to add the climax.