On February 8, actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who is known for his exceptional acting prowess and brilliant screen presence, turned a year older. To mark the special occasion, here’s a curated list of his best audio, web series, and films that you can listen to or watch. And why not? The actor has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, having garnered recognition for his exceptional performances.
LISTEN
'Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye’
Platform: Audible
The sole survivor of the Avengers, Hawkeye, voiced by Jaideep Ahlawat, is now re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences, thirty years since the villains of the world rose up and killed all the heroes. But there's still that fire in him to be a hero, to avenge his friends. He then gets an unexpected visitor, his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash (Prajakta Koli), who insists on following him on his secret mission. Tune into this gripping Hindi Audible Original podcast series to witness Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye!
‘Baby Doll’
Platform: Audible
The thrilling podcast series, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Richa Chadha, portrays the actress as Baby, a disgraced sex worker, on a mission to seek vengeance against the underworld figure, Balwant Rana, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. As she seeks revenge, things get chaotic. The revenge drama resonates with most women who stand up against adversity, making it a must-listen.
WATCH
‘Paatal Lok’
Platform: Amazon Prime
In this intense drama series, Hathi Ram Chaudhary, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, unravels a complex web of crime surrounding an assassination attempt on a prominent journalist. It showcases the society's flaws, revealing corruption, caste biases, and moral uncertainty.
‘Gangs of Wasseypur’
Platform: Amazon Prime
Set in the hinterland of India in Wasseypur, the Anurag Kashyap revolves around the turbulent lives and shocking fates of two influential families for dominance in the coal-rich slums of Eastern India. This blood-soaked saga showcases how the thirst for power becomes a game of survival.
‘Jaane Jaan’
Platform: Netflix
Written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film features Kareena Kapoor Khan taking the lead as a single mother entwined in a murder mystery. The film stars Jaideep Ahlawat as a genius maths teacher (Jaideep), her neighbour, who steps in to assist, while an unwavering cop (Vijay Varma) unravels the case. The film got him widespread acclaim from critics.
‘Three of Us’
Platform: Netflix
Directed by Avinash Arun, ‘Three of Us’ stars Shefali Shah as Shailaja Desai, who is diagnosed with dementia. While Swanand Kirkire plays her husband, Jaideep Ahlawat takes on the role of her childhood sweetheart. The storyline unfolds as Shailaja revisits her hometown, recovering buried memories and rekindling a former love. ‘Three Of Us’ takes you back to the sweetness and simplicity of first love.
We wish Jaideep Ahlawat a very Happy Birthday!