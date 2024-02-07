LISTEN

'Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye’

Platform: Audible

The sole survivor of the Avengers, Hawkeye, voiced by Jaideep Ahlawat, is now re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences, thirty years since the villains of the world rose up and killed all the heroes. But there's still that fire in him to be a hero, to avenge his friends. He then gets an unexpected visitor, his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash (Prajakta Koli), who insists on following him on his secret mission. Tune into this gripping Hindi Audible Original podcast series to witness Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye!