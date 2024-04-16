'The Broken News 2' Trailer Review: Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar Return For More Drama In The Newsroom

After a wait of two years, Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgoankar are back with the sequel of their show – ‘The Broken News.’ The makers of the show released the trailer of the second season and fans cannot contain their excitement. The trio is set to bring back their roles as Ameena Qureshi, Dipankar Sanyal, and Radha Bhargava.
The 2:26 minute long trailer of ‘The Broken News 2’ opens with a shot of Radha Bhargava (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar) declaring how she will be giving it back to Dipankar Sanyal (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) after he called her a terrorist on national television. As the trailer progresses, the audience sees how Dipankar Sanyal adds masala to the news, while Ameena Qureshi (played by Sonali Bendre) is trying to maintain the balance by sticking to the facts. The story gives a glimpse of how Radha finds an explosive piece of news but she is unable to bring it to the forefront because Dipankar has other plans.
Take a look at the trailer of 'The Broken News 2' here.
Ever since its release, the trailer has started trending on social media. One fan said, “Super trailer... Season 1 was super.” A second fan wrote, “Good actor but content kaisa hoga waiting.” A third fan mentioned, “Excited to watch.” The trailer has a lot of subplots going on in its entirety. It will be a treat to see how they manage to tie them all up by the end of the series. Jaideep Ahlawat is convincing as the conniving news reporter. Sonali Bendre tries to hold her might in her role. But Shriya Pilgaonkar comes across as too dramatic in the scenes. It feels like she needs to restrain herself in certain scenes to make her motives look more convincing.
‘The Broken News Season 2’ will star Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles. The series has been directed by Vinay Waikul and it will stream on Zee 5 from May 3 onwards.