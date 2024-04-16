'The Broken News 2' Trailer Review: Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar Return For More Drama In The Newsroom

Ever since its release, the trailer has started trending on social media. One fan said, “Super trailer... Season 1 was super.” A second fan wrote, “Good actor but content kaisa hoga waiting.” A third fan mentioned, “Excited to watch.” The trailer has a lot of subplots going on in its entirety. It will be a treat to see how they manage to tie them all up by the end of the series. Jaideep Ahlawat is convincing as the conniving news reporter. Sonali Bendre tries to hold her might in her role. But Shriya Pilgaonkar comes across as too dramatic in the scenes. It feels like she needs to restrain herself in certain scenes to make her motives look more convincing.