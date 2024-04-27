Sonali Bendre Reacts To Nora Fatehi's Comment On Feminism, Says It's About 'Equal Rights'

Nora Fatehi recently made headlines when she appeared on a podcast and shared her views on feminism. The actor called out feminism and said how it has ruined society. Her comments did not sit well with the audience, and she was called out. In a recent interview, Sonali Bendre reacted to Fatehi’s statement and shared what she thinks feminism is.
In a conversation with Janice Sequeira, the cast of ‘The Broken News 2’ shared their two cents on feminism. Shriya Pilgaonkar talked about how feminism is about ‘equal rights’ and it does not mean bashing another sex. She said, “People haven't googled the definition of feminism. Feminism is equal rights; it's not one-upmanship and I think unknowingly a lot of people are feminists already, but they somehow don't call themselves that because they think feminism is ‘male-bashing.’”
Jaideep Ahlawat nodded and agreed with her statement. After Pilgaonkar’s comment, Sonali Bendre reasserted how feminism does not equate to ‘male-bashing.’ The actor said, “The definition has taken on this connotation of ‘male-bashing’ which a lot of us are not comfortable with. I am not comfortable with ‘male-bashing.’ We are looking for equal rights and you want equal rights not up and down. Again, that is an imbalance. What you want is a balance and either way when the scale moves and there's no balance, then there is a problem.”
Appearing on ‘The Ranveer Show’, Nora Fatehi had said, “Feminism. I don't believe in this s**. In fact, I think, feminism f** up our society completely… A lot of men now have also been brainwashed by feminism era...if a man can work on being more of a provider, and protector, the women can then focus on being more of the nurturer.”
Sonali Bendre is gearing up for the release of ‘The Broken News 2’. She will be playing the role of a reporter and will be sharing the screen with Ahlawat and Pilgaonkar.