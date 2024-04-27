Art & Entertainment

Sonali Bendre Reacts To Nora Fatehi's Comment On Feminism, Says It's About 'Equal Rights'

Sonali Bendre has reacted to Nora Fatehi's comment on feminism. The actor is gearing up for the release of 'The Broken News 2.'

Advertisement

Facebook
Sonali Bendre, Nora Fatehi Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Nora Fatehi recently made headlines when she appeared on a podcast and shared her views on feminism. The actor called out feminism and said how it has ruined society. Her comments did not sit well with the audience, and she was called out. In a recent interview, Sonali Bendre reacted to Fatehi’s statement and shared what she thinks feminism is.

In a conversation with Janice Sequeira, the cast of ‘The Broken News 2’ shared their two cents on feminism. Shriya Pilgaonkar talked about how feminism is about ‘equal rights’ and it does not mean bashing another sex. She said, “People haven't googled the definition of feminism. Feminism is equal rights; it's not one-upmanship and I think unknowingly a lot of people are feminists already, but they somehow don't call themselves that because they think feminism is ‘male-bashing.’”

Advertisement

Jaideep Ahlawat nodded and agreed with her statement. After Pilgaonkar’s comment, Sonali Bendre reasserted how feminism does not equate to ‘male-bashing.’ The actor said, “The definition has taken on this connotation of ‘male-bashing’ which a lot of us are not comfortable with. I am not comfortable with ‘male-bashing.’ We are looking for equal rights and you want equal rights not up and down. Again, that is an imbalance. What you want is a balance and either way when the scale moves and there's no balance, then there is a problem.”

Appearing on ‘The Ranveer Show’, Nora Fatehi had said, “Feminism. I don't believe in this s**. In fact, I think, feminism f** up our society completely… A lot of men now have also been brainwashed by feminism era...if a man can work on being more of a provider, and protector, the women can then focus on being more of the nurturer.”

Advertisement

Sonali Bendre is gearing up for the release of ‘The Broken News 2’. She will be playing the role of a reporter and will be sharing the screen with Ahlawat and Pilgaonkar.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know