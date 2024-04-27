Sonali Bendre Reacts To Nora Fatehi's Comment On Feminism, Says It's About 'Equal Rights'

Jaideep Ahlawat nodded and agreed with her statement. After Pilgaonkar’s comment, Sonali Bendre reasserted how feminism does not equate to ‘male-bashing.’ The actor said, “The definition has taken on this connotation of ‘male-bashing’ which a lot of us are not comfortable with. I am not comfortable with ‘male-bashing.’ We are looking for equal rights and you want equal rights not up and down. Again, that is an imbalance. What you want is a balance and either way when the scale moves and there's no balance, then there is a problem.”