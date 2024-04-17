Nora Fatehi Has THIS To Say Regarding Criticism Of Her Comments On 'Feminism'

“I think women are nurturers. Yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent, but to a certain extent. They should also be ready to take on the role of being a mother, a wife and a nurturer. Just like a man should be ready to take the role of being a provider, a breadwinner and a father and a husband. We call it an old-school, traditional way of thinking. I call it the normal way of thinking. It’s just that feminism f****d it up a little bit. We are all equal in more sentimental things but in societal things, we are not equal. Feminism inherently, on the base level, is great. I also advocate for women’s rights, I also want girls to go to school. However, when feminism becomes radical, it becomes dangerous for the society,” she went on to say.