Nora Fatehi Has THIS To Say Regarding Criticism Of Her Comments On 'Feminism'

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi finds herself amidst a storm of criticism following her recent remarks on feminism during a podcast with YouTuber Ranveer Allabadia. Her comments have ignited a significant debate on social media, with a portion of women expressing frustration, criticising her and labeling her as ‘ignorant.’
Now, the ‘Madgaon Express’ actress has clarified that her candid discussion on the podcast was about ‘toxic feminism.’ In an excerpt from the podcast shared on her Instagram account, a user, in the comment section, educated her about feminism’s role in empowering women to make their own choices. Responding to the netizen’s criticism of her ‘surface level’ understanding of feminism, she replied by saying, “I agree that’s why I said I agree and support the foundation of feminism! What I spoke on was about radicalised feminism and toxic feminism and the extremism of gender roles in our society.”
In case you missed it, the dancer had graced the couch of Ranveer Allabadia’s podcast in recent times. And while talking about feminism and equal opportunities, she made some remarks that did not sit well with many women.
Fatehi had said, “This idea of ‘I-don’t-need-anybody,’ ‘feminism,’ I don’t believe in this s**t. In fact, I think, feminism f****d up our society completely. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don’t believe in people who think that. That’s not true.”
“I think women are nurturers. Yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent, but to a certain extent. They should also be ready to take on the role of being a mother, a wife and a nurturer. Just like a man should be ready to take the role of being a provider, a breadwinner and a father and a husband. We call it an old-school, traditional way of thinking. I call it the normal way of thinking. It’s just that feminism f****d it up a little bit. We are all equal in more sentimental things but in societal things, we are not equal. Feminism inherently, on the base level, is great. I also advocate for women’s rights, I also want girls to go to school. However, when feminism becomes radical, it becomes dangerous for the society,” she went on to say.
After these statements, one user pointed out, “How do we tell her that if it wasn’t for feminism she’d probably get stoned back in the day for dancing how she does?” Another remarked, “If it wasn’t for ‘feminism’ she’d be at home making chicken curry instead of being able to express herself on a podcast in front of a mic lmao.” A third one said, “Nora Fatehi’s understanding of feminism is just about as relevant as any of her songs are to the plot of the movie.” One more chimed in, “Tell me you don’t understand feminism without telling me you don’t understand feminism.”
Her anti-feminist remarks have sparked a huge wave of discussion on social media, with the actress receiving backlash.