Nora Fatehi Recalls Being ‘Bullied, Demeaned’ By Male Superstars: Nobody Will Call Them Out

She further mentioned on the show, “If I feel something is off, I’ll say it. But some people don’t like that. Some people prefer girls who are quiet, submissive, someone who looks like they need the work. I don’t give that power to anybody. And then they’ll say things like, ‘She’s nothing, she’s nobody, she’s not talented, why is she here?’ All that happens, and then they see you again at certain events. They seem to not be able to brush you off, wherever you go, they’re there too, and this irritates them more. You’re slowly climbing up and reaching where they are, and they don’t want that.”