Nora Fatehi Recalls Being ‘Bullied, Demeaned’ By Male Superstars: Nobody Will Call Them Out

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, who was last seen in the sleeper hit ‘Madgaon Express’, recently talked about the disrespect and bullying she has faced in the film industry, by none other than major superstars. Revealing how she sometimes meets people that make her feel ‘weird inside’, she opened up about being humiliated by male stars because they often want women close to them to succeed over her.
Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Nora stated how such behaviour happened again very recently, and said, “They’ll say things behind your back, and you’ll get to know what they said, and they have that entitlement of being bullies. Nobody will call them out.”
Mentioning how she has survived mainly because she’s intimidating and unpredictable, Nora said, “Some people don’t get it, they think, ‘How come her? Why not our girl?’ So much of that happens, and they get so angry, and also, a lot of them don’t like my directness,” adding that she’s not like the ‘other girls’ who’ll behave submissively around male stars. “I will joke with you like you’re my homie, I will tell you to your face if something is off, but I’ll also be the most amazing person for you, I’ll help you with whatever you might need,” Nora said.
She further mentioned on the show, “If I feel something is off, I’ll say it. But some people don’t like that. Some people prefer girls who are quiet, submissive, someone who looks like they need the work. I don’t give that power to anybody. And then they’ll say things like, ‘She’s nothing, she’s nobody, she’s not talented, why is she here?’ All that happens, and then they see you again at certain events. They seem to not be able to brush you off, wherever you go, they’re there too, and this irritates them more. You’re slowly climbing up and reaching where they are, and they don’t want that.”
Nora also said that several people like that try to cover her aura with their negativity, by bullying her or talking bad things about her. She quipped, “People say s**t about me all the time.” However, she has managed to avoid predators in Bollywood. “Luckily, I’ve not had that situation, and I know why… I do think that it could have almost happened, but my personality is a little intimidating, so they kind of get like, ‘Iske saath nahi, she could talk’. These people, whether they’re stars or not, at the end of the day are predators,” she said.