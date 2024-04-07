Nora Fatehi Has THIS To Say About Akshay Kumar Commenting On Her Finances

Kumar had commented on how Fatehi is particular about money and her finances. He called her ‘Gujarati’ in an earlier interview. The actor continued, “My reason is because I am the breadwinner of my family. I take care of my family. I don’t have a man who’s financing my life or paying for my dreams and my rent and all that. I pay for everything myself. I take care of my mom, I take care of my siblings, I take care of my friends. A lot of people might think that I developed ‘thick skin’ after these struggles and tears and rejection. But I’ve always had thick skin.”