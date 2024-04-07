Art & Entertainment

Nora Fatehi Has THIS To Say About Akshay Kumar Commenting On Her Finances

Nora Fatehi responded to Akshay Kumar's comment about her money-spending habits. She talked about how she is the breadwinner of her family.

Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar Photo: X
Nora Fatehi started her career with her effortless dance moves. Since then, till now, she has worked in numerous films and shows and has also starred in multiple music videos. Currently, the actor is basking in the success of her latest film – ‘Madgaon Express.’ Previously Akshay Kumar passed a remark about how she manages her finances. In a recent interview, Fatehi broke her silence and responded to Kumar’s statement.

In a conversation with Connect FM Canada, Nora Fatehi responded to Akshay Kumar’s comment about her. She said, “It’s so important. I work 24/7. I’ll do three simultaneous shoots in one day. I work around the clock and have my reasons for doing that. I hear the same for him too. He works hard and is all about his money, and I respect that.”

Kumar had commented on how Fatehi is particular about money and her finances. He called her ‘Gujarati’ in an earlier interview. The actor continued, “My reason is because I am the breadwinner of my family. I take care of my family. I don’t have a man who’s financing my life or paying for my dreams and my rent and all that. I pay for everything myself. I take care of my mom, I take care of my siblings, I take care of my friends. A lot of people might think that I developed ‘thick skin’ after these struggles and tears and rejection. But I’ve always had thick skin.”

Fatehi made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.’ She will be next seen in ‘Dancing Dad.’ She also serves as a judge on multiple dance reality shows.

