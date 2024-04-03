Art & Entertainment

Nora Fatehi Reveals She Was Afraid Of Being Seen As 'Eye Candy' By The Cast Of 'Madgaon Express'

Nora Fatehi was recently seen in 'Madgaon Express.' The actor talked about how she was afraid of being perceived as an 'eye candy' by the cast.

Popular actor Nora Fatehi is known for her amazing dance moves. While she grabs eyeballs with her fantastic steps, she has also worked in numerous films. In a recent interview, she talked about how she was afraid of being seen as just an ‘eye candy’ when she was working with Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in ‘Madgaon Express.’

In a conversation with Mashable India, Nora Fatehi talked about how much she had wanted to work with the cast of ‘Madgaon Express.’ She talked about how she was worried that she wouldn’t be taken seriously by them. She recalled feeling nervous. The actor said, “I was nervous to meet them because I had studied their work, manifested working with them and I wanted them to take me seriously and not think, ‘Oh she is here to just look good’ or is some ‘eye candy’ for the film. Sometimes actors don’t take people like me seriously when you meet them. I was nervous about what would they think about me. So, I wanted to ensure I do a good reading, my Hindi is ok because I wanted them to respect me.”

Fatehi revealed that the cast of ‘Madgaon Express’ made her feel warm and welcome. The actor continued, “But when I met them, they were so amazing. After 10 minutes, I didn’t feel that nervousness anymore. Of course, I was always thinking that I should do my scenes well and say my dialogues properly so that they are also happy with me. Actors who take their craft seriously don’t appreciate people who don’t do the same. It is commendable because you put so much time and effort, you want the same from the other person.”

She played the role of Tasha in ‘Madgaon Express.’ She has ‘Dancing Dad’ and ‘Matka’ lined up for this year.

