In a conversation with Mashable India, Nora Fatehi talked about how much she had wanted to work with the cast of ‘Madgaon Express.’ She talked about how she was worried that she wouldn’t be taken seriously by them. She recalled feeling nervous. The actor said, “I was nervous to meet them because I had studied their work, manifested working with them and I wanted them to take me seriously and not think, ‘Oh she is here to just look good’ or is some ‘eye candy’ for the film. Sometimes actors don’t take people like me seriously when you meet them. I was nervous about what would they think about me. So, I wanted to ensure I do a good reading, my Hindi is ok because I wanted them to respect me.”