Nora Fatehi Has Fear Of Rats, Recollects Harrowing Experience On Train

Actress Nora Fatehi, who is one of the best dancing divas of Bollywood, has a fear of rats. The actress recollected an incident while she was on a train to Goa with her friends and encountered a rat in her coach.

On Tuesday, the actress spoke with the media at the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. She plays the female lead in the film which marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu.