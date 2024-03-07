Nora Fatehi Shares Insights On Her Experience Working In 'Madgaon Express': Lot Of Fun, Learned So Much

Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi is gearing up for a fresh role in Kunal Kemmu’s venture ‘Madgaon Express.’ With this, the actor has sat in the director’s chair for the first time ever, and the film will also see Divyendru, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles.
Sharing insights into her experience working on the film, and what it was like to work with Kemmu and the rest of the cast, she stated that the whole process was “a lot of fun.” “Our off-set chemistry was really good. I learnt so much from Kunal and Divyenndu. They are extremely talented. Also, Kunal is a smart director. He knows what to do and what not to do. His vision is very clear. And Divyenndu is so funny. I just love working with him. I enjoy working with him,” she told ANI in an interview.
She further elaborated that her co-stars have received high acclaim, while she hasn’t yet. “I learned a lot, especially on the set because all three actors are so good. They are experienced actors. So, first I thought, ‘no, I’m scared of course because I’m new.’ And Divyenndu, Pratik, and Avinash come with a certain experience. And also, whatever they have done so far, ‘Mirzapur,’ ‘Scam,’ everyone liked it a lot. They get good critical acclaim. I have not gotten any of that yet,” Fatehi said.
The movie’s trailer was revealed by Kemmu on Tuesday, March 5. ‘Madgaon Express’ showcases the life of three young boys, who have only one dream: to go for a vacation to Goa. Their dream of visiting Goa finally materializes, but it quickly transforms into a nightmarish experience as the trio, who are now adults, sets out on a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their end destination.
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, ‘Madgaon Express’ will hit the silver screens on March 22.