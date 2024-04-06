Art & Entertainment

Here's Why Tiger Punches Akshay Kumar For Buying Him A New Phone

Actor Tiger Shroff seems to have taken Akshay Kumar’s "unique condition" for buying a mobile phone a tad too seriously, going by his post on social media.

Tiger Shroff Photo: Instagram
A video shared by the actor showed Akshay and Tiger practicing boxing on punching bags. Tiger then approaches Akshay and asks him to buy a new phone for the 'Heropanti' star.

Upon hearing that, “Bade Miyan” Akshay tells “chote miyan”: “Jab tak tu mera seena chauda nahi karega naa, main tujhe koi phone lekar nahi doonga’.”

Tiger then walks past Akshay, who begins to practice. Suddenly, Tiger punches him from behind, causing Akshay's 'chest to puff out'.

The video is shared with the caption: “Hamara toh aise hi chalta rahega par ab time aa gaya hai Chote screen se Bade parde pe aane ka…”

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha. It is slated to release on April 10.

