In a conversation with India Today, Sonali Bendre talked about her role in ‘Duplicate.’ In this 1998 film, Bendre was portraying the role of Lily. She said that she was going to play a grey character in the film, but she felt that her role was reduced to a ‘caricature.’ She said, “There was a film I was doing at that time called ‘Duplicate’ where I was approached to play a grey character in some way. It was very exciting and challenging for me to portray that character. We started preparing for the role in that way and also started shooting it accordingly, but slowly, as things moved, I felt I became a caricature and not really the grey character I was supposed to play.”