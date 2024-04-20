Actor Sonali Bendre has worked in Bollywood for more than two decades. Throughout her career, she has worked with multiple actors, but her on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan is considered to be one of the best. In a latest interview, she talked about her character in ‘Duplicate.’ She shared the screen with Khan and Juhi Chawla in this flick. She talked about how she felt that her character was reduced to a ‘caricature.’
In a conversation with India Today, Sonali Bendre talked about her role in ‘Duplicate.’ In this 1998 film, Bendre was portraying the role of Lily. She said that she was going to play a grey character in the film, but she felt that her role was reduced to a ‘caricature.’ She said, “There was a film I was doing at that time called ‘Duplicate’ where I was approached to play a grey character in some way. It was very exciting and challenging for me to portray that character. We started preparing for the role in that way and also started shooting it accordingly, but slowly, as things moved, I felt I became a caricature and not really the grey character I was supposed to play.”
Bendre also talked about how whenever she hears a song from ‘Duplicate’, she cannot help but think about how much her character was derailed from its original path. She talked about how she wants to break stereotypes now and play roles that will not be ‘misinterpreted.’ She continued, “As you go forward, sometimes you do things for that paycheck, but other than that, in my second innings, I don't want to be slotted and boxed, and I want to do characters that break this stereotype.”
The actor will be next seen in ‘The Broken News Season 2’ where she will be playing the role of a journalist. She will share the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar.