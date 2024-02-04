Sonali Bendre, Lisa Ray Mark World Cancer Day

"I don't know what the f**k that was about Poonam Pandey's demise, but it just feels wrong. I'm trying not to care but it is making me feel really angry. Awareness can be spread, faking statements of death should not be something that we rely upon to do so as individuals in a collective society," Babil Khan wrote.
Actor Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020 after battling NED, a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body.
"Bro long story short, this is the worst way to raise awareness about cancer and my intuition roars, sensing malice. PLEASE DONT F*** WITH CANCER AWARENESS," he added.