Art & Entertainment

Ahead Of ‘The Broken News 2’, Shriya Pilgaonkar Dismisses Fake News About Her Being Adopted

Shriya Pilgaonkar refuted her adoption rumours when asked to fact-check a piece of news that was written about her.

Advertisement

Shriya Pilgaonkar With Father Sachin Pilgaonkar
info_icon

Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to reprise her role as journalist Radha Bharghav in Season 2 of ‘The Broken News 2’. However, she had become a victim of fake news herself once reports of her being an adopted child doing the rounds.

Ahead of her recent show, which drops on ZEE5 on May 3, the actress was asked to fact-check a piece of news that was written about her which was untrue. To which, she replied, “There was a random article that said I was adopted. No, I’m not adopted. There was news going around out of nowhere that my parents had adopted me and that’s absolutely untrue."

Advertisement

Shriya further added, "This is not even something that I need to justify because I’m not going to flash my birth certificate on Instagram to prove my point. But yes, this was absolutely amusing as it’s not true, but other than that, no other scandals have been reported about me.”

Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in The Broken News 2
Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in 'The Broken News 2' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

The actress also spoke about the idea of chasing headlines and staying relevant, and added how her father, Sachin Pilgaonkar, has been working in showbiz industry for 60 years still remains relevant because he constantly wants to learn and evolve. He further cited the example of Shah Rukh Khan when she starred in ‘Fan’. 

Advertisement

She signed off, “The hunger and drive to want to do better automatically bring relevancy with it. I have personally never chased a headline or done a strategy of putting false news about myself as a publicity stunt. But, having said that, if I have a strong project, then I’d like to put it out there as much as possible, but I won’t do a fake story about myself just to stay in the news.”

Shriya is the daughter of Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. After her debut in ’Fan’, she has been part of ‘Taaza Khabar’ alongside Bhuvan Bam as well. With ‘Broken News 2’, she reunites with Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat. ‘Broken News 2’, which is based on the BBC Studios format ‘Press’, is helmed by Vinay and written by Sambit Mishra. It also stars Faisal Rashid, Indraneil Sengupta, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Taaruk Raina, Akshay Oberoi, Suchitra Pillai, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  2. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know
  3. Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy
  4. Age Of Agitation: Student Protests Surge Across U.S. Universities Over Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Podcast Star Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say 'I Do' In Dreamy Riviera Maya Wedding Celebration
  6. Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Rakes Up 'Inheritance Tax' Again To Slam Cong; YouTuber Manish Kashyap Joins BJP
  8. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton