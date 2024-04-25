Ahead Of ‘The Broken News 2’, Shriya Pilgaonkar Dismisses Fake News About Her Being Adopted

Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to reprise her role as journalist Radha Bharghav in Season 2 of ‘The Broken News 2’. However, she had become a victim of fake news herself once reports of her being an adopted child doing the rounds.
Ahead of her recent show, which drops on ZEE5 on May 3, the actress was asked to fact-check a piece of news that was written about her which was untrue. To which, she replied, “There was a random article that said I was adopted. No, I’m not adopted. There was news going around out of nowhere that my parents had adopted me and that’s absolutely untrue."
Shriya further added, "This is not even something that I need to justify because I’m not going to flash my birth certificate on Instagram to prove my point. But yes, this was absolutely amusing as it’s not true, but other than that, no other scandals have been reported about me.”
The actress also spoke about the idea of chasing headlines and staying relevant, and added how her father, Sachin Pilgaonkar, has been working in showbiz industry for 60 years still remains relevant because he constantly wants to learn and evolve. He further cited the example of Shah Rukh Khan when she starred in ‘Fan’.
She signed off, “The hunger and drive to want to do better automatically bring relevancy with it. I have personally never chased a headline or done a strategy of putting false news about myself as a publicity stunt. But, having said that, if I have a strong project, then I’d like to put it out there as much as possible, but I won’t do a fake story about myself just to stay in the news.”
Shriya is the daughter of Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. After her debut in ’Fan’, she has been part of ‘Taaza Khabar’ alongside Bhuvan Bam as well. With ‘Broken News 2’, she reunites with Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat. ‘Broken News 2’, which is based on the BBC Studios format ‘Press’, is helmed by Vinay and written by Sambit Mishra. It also stars Faisal Rashid, Indraneil Sengupta, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Taaruk Raina, Akshay Oberoi, Suchitra Pillai, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles.