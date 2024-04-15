Art & Entertainment

Shriya Pilgaonkar Reveals Why She Has An ‘Exciting Week’ Ahead: A Wrap, A Release, An Announcement

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar said that the week is going to be an exciting one for her because she has a “wrap, a release, and an announcement” lined up.

Advertisement

Instagram
Shriya Pilgaonkar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar said that the week is going to be an exciting one for her because she has a “wrap, a release, and an announcement” lined up.

The actress, who is the daughter of veteran stars Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, took to her Instagram stories on Monday, where she talked about her work life.

Shriya shared a picture from her vanity while she was getting her hair done. The focus of the image was her coffee mug, bearing the initial "S".

Shriya%20Pilgaonkar%27s%20Story
Shriya Pilgaonkar's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For the caption, she wrote: “A wrap, a release, and an announcement. It’s going to be an exciting week.”

Advertisement

The 34-year-old actress, who was last seen in the web-show 'Taaza Khabar' starring Bhuvan Bam, did not divulge any other details about the projects she was talking about in her Instagram stories.

Talking about her career, Shriya made her acting debut with the Marathi film 'Ekulti Ek' in 2013. She made her Hindi debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Fan' in 2015.

She then went on to establish herself with webseries such as 'Mirzapur', 'Guilty Minds', and 'The Broken News'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Qatar, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Bhumi Pednekar's Sister Samiksha Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Accusing Them Of Getting Plastic Surgery
  3. Sports World April 14 Highlights: Liverpool Lose Ground; Leverkusen Win Bundesliga Title
  4. Sports World LIVE: Mohun Bagan Host Mumbai City FC In ISL League Shield Decider
  5. From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Bollywood Actors Who Made India Proud On A Global Stage
  6. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: First Pic Of Shooters Released, Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility
  7. MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Hold Parallel Rallies In Kerala; Shah In Violence-Hit Manipur Today