Brand’s Dussehra Initiative Calls For Burning Away Of Key Societal Evil - Violence Against Women

In a bold new initiative this Dussehra, a thought-provoking campaign has emerged that seeks to shine a light on one of the most persistent societal issues: violence against women.

Violence Against Women
Brand’s Dussehra Initiative Calls For Burning Away Of Key Societal Evil - Violence Against Women
Stepping beyond the usual festivities, the campaign aims to redefine the symbolism of Dussehra by urging individuals to confront their inner demons — specifically the prejudice and injustice that fuel gender-based violence.

With its focus on the hashtag #AndarKaRaavan, the campaign calls on society to introspect and dismantle the silent acceptance of these injustices in our homes and communities, offering a much-needed dialogue about the true victory of good over evil.

Challenging Cultural Contradictions

Unlike typical festive campaigns that focus on the spectacle of Ravana’s defeat, this thoughtful initiative by Svastika takes a more critical approach. It highlights the disconnect between cultural ideals and everyday practices. By focusing on the duality between the veneration of women as goddesses and their mistreatment in domestic settings and outdoors alike, it challenges the viewer to confront their own perceptions and actions.

The campaign's video doesn’t merely tell a story; it lays bare the contradiction between respect for women as divine figures and the realities of domestic abuse. When a young boy asks why his father is washing his sister’s feet, the innocent question receives a typical response: “Girls are goddesses.” But when that same boy witnesses his mother’s silent suffering at the hands of his father, it sparks a moment of reckoning that goes beyond words.

This approach doesn’t shy away from pointing out that the real battle against evil is not just about burning effigies but addressing the biases that continue to dominate our homes.

Sparking a Nationwide Conversation


The true strength of this initiative lies in its ability to generate conversations about what Dussehra should mean in a modern context. By highlighting the gap between what we celebrate in mythology and how we behave in reality, the campaign urges people to turn their focus inward and reflect on their own attitudes.

Social media platforms have become a powerful extension of the campaign’s message, with the hashtag #AndarKaRaavan resonating with thousands. People are using it to express their own pledges to bring about change, turning what could have been a simple marketing effort into a grassroots movement.

Moving Beyond Rituals to Real Change

This campaign reinterprets the essence of Dussehra by connecting the idea of burning Ravana to the need for a deeper transformation in societal attitudes. It isn’t just a call for awareness; it’s a challenge to each individual to rethink their beliefs and actions towards women.

In a world where cultural norms often go unquestioned, this campaign pushes for a shift from symbolic acts to genuine efforts in combating gender-based violence. The message is clear: true change isn’t about grand gestures but about the small, consistent efforts to treat every individual with respect and empathy.

A Call for Collective Action

As we approach Dussehra, this initiative serves as a timely reminder that the fight against societal evils requires more than just a symbolic burning of effigies. It calls for collective introspection and a sincere effort to eradicate the prejudices that lead to the mistreatment of women.

With a subtle brand presence, the campaign is not merely a festive message but a plea for action. It asks every individual to go beyond rituals and join hands in transforming their own beliefs and actions. This Dussehra, the greatest triumph would be not in the ritualistic burning of Ravana but in the burning away of the hidden evils that persist in our minds and hearts.

