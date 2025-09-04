Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

The India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for Delhi NCR as the Yamuna River reached 207.48 metres - its third-highest level in 63 years. Over 14,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas as floodwaters inundate major roads and relief camps.
Delhi Floods Crisis
Delhi faces severe flooding with the Yamuna crossing the critical 207-metre mark on Wednesday. Major areas including Ring Road, Civil Lines, and Kashmere Gate remain waterlogged. The Municipal Corporation suspended cremations at Nigambodh Ghat after floodwaters entered the complex. Relief camps near Mayur Vihar Phase-I were themselves flooded, forcing authorities to relocate displaced residents.
Gurugram Floods Chaos
Gurugram witnessed complete paralysis following heavy downpour, with knee-deep water submerging arterial roads and highways. Traffic police received 200 distress calls within hours as vehicles got stranded across over 100 waterlogging points. Commercial hubs like Udyog Vihar and residential sectors including 29, 31, and 45 faced severe inundation.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Gurugram with temperatures ranging 25-30°C and continued thunderstorms expected. Heavy rains in sectors like Rajiv Chowk and Pataudi Chowk persist despite slight temperature increases.
NCR Region Impact
Noida and Ghaziabad evacuated over 2,500 people from 18 flood-prone villages as the Yamuna and Hindon rivers swelled dangerously. Around 600 residents in Ghaziabad have been moved to 15 relief shelters with authorities activating 19 flood posts.
The discharge at Okhla barrage touched 2,09,439 cusecs, while Hathni Kund Barrage released 1,65,211 cusecs. Large agricultural areas between Noida Sectors 128-155 remain completely submerged.
Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast
The IMD predicts active monsoon conditions will persist for the next four days. Yellow alerts remain active for Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, while Gurugram faces an orange warning for moderate to heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 40 km/h are expected across the region.
Flight operations at Delhi airport faced significant disruption with 273 departures and 73 arrivals delayed until 5 PM. Educational institutions across Punjab, Haryana, and NCR remain closed until September 7 as a precautionary measure.
Authorities continue round-the-clock monitoring while advising residents to avoid flood-prone areas, underpasses, and riverbanks.