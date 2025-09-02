Delhi NCR Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood Alert and Traffic Chaos

Delhi and the National Capital Region are experiencing severe weather disruptions today as heavy monsoon rains continue to batter the region, prompting flood warnings and widespread infrastructure challenges.
Delhi NCR Weather Updates- Current Weather Situation
Delhi NCR is witnessing active monsoon conditions with temperatures ranging between 24-31°C, significantly 3-5°C below normal levels. The India Meteorological Department has issued forecasts for generally cloudy skies with moderate rain across the region, with light to moderate thundershowers expected to continue through September 5.
Gurgaon specifically is experiencing patchy light rain with thunderstorms, with current temperatures at 28°C and humidity levels at 84%. The city recorded over 100mm of rainfall between 3 PM and 7 PM on Monday, leading to significant waterlogging.
Flood Alert and Yamuna River Crisis
The Yamuna River has crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, reaching 205.75 metres at the Old Railway Bridge by Tuesday morning. Authorities warn that water levels may touch the evacuation threshold of 206 metres by evening, following the release of over 3 lakh cusecs of water from Hathnikund Barrage.
Critical infrastructure closures include the Loha Pul (Old Railway Bridge) being shut from 5 PM today due to rising water levels. Officials have issued warnings for residents in low-lying areas and Yamuna floodplains to evacuate to safer locations.
Delhi NCR - Traffic and Infrastructure Impact
Severe waterlogging has paralyzed transportation across Delhi NCR, with waterlogging reaching 2-3 feet in several areas. Major traffic disruptions include a 4-kilometer jam from Hero Honda Chowk to Narsinghpur on NH-48, and complete traffic standstills at key intersections like IFFCO Chowk and Rajiv Chowk.
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport face delays, with visibility dropping to 800 metres during intense rainfall spells. Airlines including Air India and IndiGo have issued travel advisories warning passengers of potential disruptions.
Government Response and Advisories
Gurgaon authorities have implemented emergency measures, directing all schools to conduct online classes and corporate offices to allow work-from-home arrangements for Tuesday. The District Disaster Management Authority cited the IMD's Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall as the reason for these precautionary measures.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured residents that the government is fully prepared to handle the flood situation, with emergency teams deployed across vulnerable areas. Police and civil defense volunteers are conducting continuous patrolling along river embankments and relief camps are being set up in regions like Mayur Vihar.
The weather department predicts continued monsoon activity with intermittent rainfall expected through September 5, driven by both active monsoon conditions and an unusually active western disturbance.