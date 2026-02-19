Nazgul's Olympic Moment: Dog Crashes Event At Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026

A dog joined the athletes during the women's cross-country skiing team sprint free race at the Winter Olympic Games 2026 in Tesero, Italy, on Wednesday (February 18, 2026). The incident did not disrupt the heats, and the dog was cheered on by spectators. Nazgul, a two-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog, later wandered to the finish area, approaching skiers as they completed their runs. Officials said it had been taken for a walk by its owner, who lives locally, before it escaped into the race course. Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist of Sweden won the gold medal ahead of the Swiss pair Nadja Kaelin and Nadine Faehndrich. Germans Laura Gimmler and Coletta Rydzek settled for the bronze.

Photo Webdesk
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, a dog runs onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP
Nazguls Olympic Moment
In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, a dog runs onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country
In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, a dog runs onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country Wolfdog
In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, a dog runs onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy | Photo: Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP
Best Photos From Winter Olympics Games 2026
In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, an official holds a dog after it ran onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP
