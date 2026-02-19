Nazgul's Olympic Moment: Dog Crashes Event At Milan Cortina Winter Games 2026
A dog joined the athletes during the women's cross-country skiing team sprint free race at the Winter Olympic Games 2026 in Tesero, Italy, on Wednesday (February 18, 2026). The incident did not disrupt the heats, and the dog was cheered on by spectators. Nazgul, a two-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog, later wandered to the finish area, approaching skiers as they completed their runs. Officials said it had been taken for a walk by its owner, who lives locally, before it escaped into the race course. Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist of Sweden won the gold medal ahead of the Swiss pair Nadja Kaelin and Nadine Faehndrich. Germans Laura Gimmler and Coletta Rydzek settled for the bronze.
