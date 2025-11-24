Karnali Yaks Vs Sudur Paschim Royals LIVE Score, NPL 2025: SPR Set Target of 140 Runs, KAY Innings Underway

Karnali Yaks have won the toss and elected to field. X/OfficialNPLT20

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2025 match between Karnali Yaks and Sudur Paschim Royals at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Yaks, led by Sompal Kami, will look to win this game whereas Dipendra Singh Airee's Royals, eye a positive start. Catch the play-by-play score and live updates for the Karnali Yaks Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, match 10 of the ongoing Nepal Premier League 2025, right here

LIVE UPDATES

24 Nov 2025, 06:33:48 pm IST Karnali Yaks vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Score, NPL 2025: Pawan Sarraf Key For Yaks 55/4 (9) The Yaks are in serious trouble after losing four wickets. The Royals have fought back well in this contest as they scalped an important wicket of Najibullah Zadran.

24 Nov 2025, 06:17:00 pm IST Karnali Yaks vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Score, NPL 2025: KAY In Trouble 29/3 (5) Yaks have lost their foreign imports in William Bosisto and last match's centurion Mark Watt (17). The Royals are fighting back in this contest, after what seemed to be an easy task for the Yaks.

24 Nov 2025, 06:04:33 pm IST Karnali Yaks vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Score, NPL 2025: Priyank Panchal Dismissed 15/1 (3) A great start for the Royals as they took the wicket of Priyank Panchal (0) and it was taken by the skipper Dipendra Singh Airee.

24 Nov 2025, 05:54:43 pm IST Karnali Yaks vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Score, NPL 2025: KAY Innings Underway 3/0 (1) While chasing 140 runs, KAY have had a watchful start with just 3 from the first over of Scott Kuggeleijn. Both the openers- Priyank Panchal and Mark Watt paid respect to the Kiwi pacer.

24 Nov 2025, 05:54:43 pm IST Karnali Yaks vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Score, NPL 2025: SPR 139/9 (20 Overs)

24 Nov 2025, 05:36:18 pm IST Karnali Yaks vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Score, NPL 2025: SPR 139/9 (20 Overs) SPR's innings was halted for just 139 runs courtesy to some disciplined bowling by KAY at death. Sompal Kami was the pick of the bowlers for SPR who dismissed 3 SPR's batters. Dipendra Singh Airee was the highest scorer for SPR who scored 39 off 28 balls.

24 Nov 2025, 05:08:10 pm IST Karnali Yaks vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Score, NPL 2025: SPR 103/5 (15 Overs) Harmeet Singh (17*) and Dipendra Singh Airee (27*) are forging a nice partnership for SPR. If one of them manages to stay till the end of the innings then SPR could make full use of the slog overs and reach somewhere around the 150 mark in 20 overs.

24 Nov 2025, 04:58:01 pm IST Karnali Yaks vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Score, NPL 2025: SPR 79/5 (13 Overs) Aarif Sheikh was the latest to fall as Royals' innings faltered through the middle-overs. They need some big finish, if they are to get to a decent score on the board.

24 Nov 2025, 04:47:30 pm IST Karnali Yaks vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Score, NPL 2025: SPR 60/4 (11 Overs) Royals are in all sorts of trouble with their fourth wicket to fall. Ishan Pandey was run out and now the burden falls on their captain Dipendra Singh Airee, to bail them out.

24 Nov 2025, 04:36:42 pm IST Karnali Yaks vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Score, NPL 2025: SPR 41/3 (8 Overs) Chris Lynn's brief stay at the crease came to an end as he was sent back by Yuvraj Khatri for 18 runs. Royals are really lacking partnerships and are in dire need of one, to stabilize their innings.

24 Nov 2025, 04:36:42 pm IST Karnali Yaks vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Score, NPL 2025: SPR 27/2 (6 Overs)

24 Nov 2025, 04:25:04 pm IST Karnali Yaks vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Score, NPL 2025: SPR 27/2 (6 Overs) Binod Bhandari was the latest wicket to fall for the Royals however veteran batter and T20 specialist, Chris Lynn is still at the crease. Yaks will want to see the back of the Australian batter, who is known to wreck havoc.

24 Nov 2025, 04:16:05 pm IST Karnali Yaks vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Score, NPL 2025: SPR 18/1 (3 Overs) The Yaks could have not hoped for a better start with a wicket of the very first delivery to send back Josh Brown (0). The skipper Sompal Kami started off with a bang, to give his side the desired start.