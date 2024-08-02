Weather LIVE Updates: Wayanad Landslide Death Toll At 190, Over 200 Missing; Heavy Rain Kills 14 In Uttarakhand

Landslide-hit Wayanad | PTI

Weather LIVE Updates: In line with India Meteorological Department's prediction of record above-normal rain fall in India in the months of August and September, monsoon continues to leave trails of destruction across states, from the north to the south. While Kerala's Wayanad is mourning the death of 190 people killed in the massive landslides, the in northern region, incessant torrential rainfall continues to claim lives as well in several rail-related incidents. In Uttarakhand and Himachal, cloudbursts claimed many lives on Thursday while the national capital region (NCR) too is grappling with the devastating aftermath of incessant rainfall leading to waterlogging, power cut, traffic snarls and accisents.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Aug 2024, 07:33:40 am IST Weather LIVE Updates: 3 Drown In Rajasthan, 3 others Swept Away In River In Jhalawar Three people including a six-year-old girl drowned after rainwater gushed into the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area here early Thursday morning, officials said. Three people, including a woman, riding on a motorcycle on a bridge were swept away by the overflowing Kalisindh river in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district at around 4 pm on Thursday. Kamal Shah (23), Pooja Saini (19) and her niece Purvi Saini drowned in rainwater that gushed into the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area in Jaipur.

2 Aug 2024, 07:23:05 am IST Weather LIVE Updates: 14 Dead, 10 Injured In Uttarakhand Heavy rains killed at least fourteen people while 10 more were injured in heavy overnight rains that triggered flooding and a house collapse as several rivers swelled in Uttarakhand, officials said here on Thursday. In light of the current situation, the state authorities halted the Kedarnath Yatra as the heavy downpour triggered landslides at many places. The trek route remains blocked by boulders at Ghoraparav, Lincholi, Badi Lincholi and Bhimbali, the officials added. Uttarakhand Rains: 12 Killed, 6 Injured In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst; Advisory Issued For Pilgrims BY Outlook Web Desk

2 Aug 2024, 07:17:01 am IST Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: CM Orders Withdrawal Of Note Against Scientists' Comments Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed Chief Secretary V Venu to withdraw a controversial note issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), which restrained science and technology institutions in the state from sharing their opinions and study reports with the media regarding the recent deadly landslides in Wayanad. In a statement on Thursday night, Vijayan said the news that the SDMA had directed scientific institutions and scientists not to visit the disaster-affected Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad and not to express their opinions was misleading. Wayanad Landslides: What Is Bailey Bridge, Constructed By Army Within Hours For Rescue Ops BY Outlook Web Desk