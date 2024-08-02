Weather LIVE Updates: Wayanad Landslide Death Toll At 190, Over 200 Missing; Heavy Rain Kills 14 In Uttarakhand

Weather LIVE Updates: 3 Drown In Rajasthan, 3 others Swept Away In River In Jhalawar
Three people including a six-year-old girl drowned after rainwater gushed into the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area here early Thursday morning, officials said.
Three people, including a woman, riding on a motorcycle on a bridge were swept away by the overflowing Kalisindh river in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district at around 4 pm on Thursday.
Kamal Shah (23), Pooja Saini (19) and her niece Purvi Saini drowned in rainwater that gushed into the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area in Jaipur.
Weather LIVE Updates: 14 Dead, 10 Injured In Uttarakhand
Heavy rains killed at least fourteen people while 10 more were injured in heavy overnight rains that triggered flooding and a house collapse as several rivers swelled in Uttarakhand, officials said here on Thursday.
In light of the current situation, the state authorities halted the Kedarnath Yatra as the heavy downpour triggered landslides at many places. The trek route remains blocked by boulders at Ghoraparav, Lincholi, Badi Lincholi and Bhimbali, the officials added.
Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: CM Orders Withdrawal Of Note Against Scientists' Comments
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed Chief Secretary V Venu to withdraw a controversial note issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), which restrained science and technology institutions in the state from sharing their opinions and study reports with the media regarding the recent deadly landslides in Wayanad.
In a statement on Thursday night, Vijayan said the news that the SDMA had directed scientific institutions and scientists not to visit the disaster-affected Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad and not to express their opinions was misleading.
Weather LIVE Updates: Pulling Out Survivors Ends In Wayanad
The rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad to pull out the survivors of the devastating landslides concluded on Thursday night. According to the officials, the focus is now on retrieving bodies.
The state government has announced the death toll to be 190. However, the rescuers asserted that the figure is over 200 and is likely to increase.