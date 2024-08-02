National

Weather LIVE Updates: Wayanad Landslide Death Toll At 190, Over 200 Missing; Heavy Rain Kills 14 In Uttarakhand

Weather LIVE Updates: As monsoon's wrath continues to batter several states across India, over 20 people in the north lost their lives in several rain-related incidents on Thursday while countless places witnessed houses and walls getting collapsed, cars getting washed in torrential rains. In the southern region, dead bodies are still getting retrieved by the rescue workers as the official death toll mounted to 190. For live coverage of weather-related updates, please follow Outlook.

O
Outlook Web Desk
2 August 2024
Landslide-hit Wayanad | PTI
Weather LIVE Updates: In line with India Meteorological Department's prediction of record above-normal rain fall in India in the months of August and September, monsoon continues to leave trails of destruction across states, from the north to the south. While Kerala's Wayanad is mourning the death of 190 people killed in the massive landslides, the in northern region, incessant torrential rainfall continues to claim lives as well in several rail-related incidents. In Uttarakhand and Himachal, cloudbursts claimed many lives on Thursday while the national capital region (NCR) too is grappling with the devastating aftermath of incessant rainfall leading to waterlogging, power cut, traffic snarls and accisents.
LIVE UPDATES

Weather LIVE Updates: 3 Drown In Rajasthan, 3 others Swept Away In River In Jhalawar

Three people including a six-year-old girl drowned after rainwater gushed into the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area here early Thursday morning, officials said.

Three people, including a woman, riding on a motorcycle on a bridge were swept away by the overflowing Kalisindh river in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district at around 4 pm on Thursday.

Kamal Shah (23), Pooja Saini (19) and her niece Purvi Saini drowned in rainwater that gushed into the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area in Jaipur.

Weather LIVE Updates: 14 Dead, 10 Injured In Uttarakhand

Heavy rains killed at least fourteen people while 10 more were injured in heavy overnight rains that triggered flooding and a house collapse as several rivers swelled in Uttarakhand, officials said here on Thursday.

In light of the current situation, the state authorities halted the Kedarnath Yatra as the heavy downpour triggered landslides at many places. The trek route remains blocked by boulders at Ghoraparav, Lincholi, Badi Lincholi and Bhimbali, the officials added.

Cloudburst reported in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath | - PTI
Uttarakhand Rains: 12 Killed, 6 Injured In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst; Advisory Issued For Pilgrims

BY Outlook Web Desk

Wayanad Landslide LIVE Updates: CM Orders Withdrawal Of Note Against Scientists' Comments

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed Chief Secretary V Venu to withdraw a controversial note issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), which restrained science and technology institutions in the state from sharing their opinions and study reports with the media regarding the recent deadly landslides in Wayanad.

In a statement on Thursday night, Vijayan said the news that the SDMA had directed scientific institutions and scientists not to visit the disaster-affected Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad and not to express their opinions was misleading.

According to Ministry of Defence, the Army built the Bailey bridge in Wayanad in a record time of 16 hours. - X/@SpokespersonMoD
Wayanad Landslides: What Is Bailey Bridge, Constructed By Army Within Hours For Rescue Ops

BY Outlook Web Desk

Weather LIVE Updates: Pulling Out Survivors Ends In Wayanad

The rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad to pull out the survivors of the devastating landslides concluded on Thursday night. According to the officials, the focus is now on retrieving bodies.

The state government has announced the death toll to be 190. However, the rescuers asserted that the figure is over 200 and is likely to increase.

