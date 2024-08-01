National

Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst

A high alert has been sounded for State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and local officials in light of the cloudburst, landslide and heavy rains in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday spoke to the disaster management secretary over the phone. The CM himself is also monitoring sensitive areas from the disaster point of view and is in constant touch with officials.