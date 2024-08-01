Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst

A cloudburst has been reported in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Wednesday alongside a steep rise in Mandakini river's water level while three people were killed and at least six were injured after a house collapsed in Haridwar as heavy rain wreaked havoc in several parts of Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand rains: Kedarnath cloudburst
Owing to the natural disaster, at least 150 to 200 pilgrims are possibly stranded in Kedarnath. Those who are already on their way to the shrine have been advised to stay put in safe places.
Furthermore, the cloudburst also triggered a landslide in the Bhim Bali stream along the Kedarnath walkway and damaged the route significantly. The walkway has been temporarily closed due to safety reasons.
In light of the disastrous situation, a high alert has been issued for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and local officials.
Uttarakhand rains: Houses collapsed, cars washed away
Besides the cloudburst in Kedarnath, several other parts of Uttarakhand also faced consequences of torrential rainfall. While a family is reported to have gone missing following a cloudburst in a village in the Ghansali area of Tehri district, a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Bharpur village near Roorkee in Haridwar district.
Several vehicles were washed away in torrential rain for a few hours in Haridwar including a truck of kanwariyas. Fortunately, there were no kanwariyas in the truck but it had rations and essential goods for their return journey.
About a dozen four-wheelers standing in the same dry riverbed were washed away due to sudden flooding after heavy rain on June 25 as well.
Roads got submerged in many areas of the city and the rainwater also entered the Kankhal police station. Heavy waterlogging also occurred at Ranipur turning, the posh commercial area of Haridwar, while water gushed into many big showrooms. Latowali in Kankhal was flooded up to four feet.
Uttarakhand rains: CM Dhami reviews situation
Taking stock of the situation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the disaster management secretary over the phone late on Wednesday. The CM himself is also monitoring sensitive areas from the disaster point of view and is in constant touch with officials.
Following the instructions issued by the chief minister, teams of the district administration, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been put on high alert.
The chief minister also appealed to people to leave their homes only when necessary. "The safety of people and visitors coming to the state is our top priority."