National

Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst

A high alert has been sounded for State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and local officials in light of the cloudburst, landslide and heavy rains in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday spoke to the disaster management secretary over the phone. The CM himself is also monitoring sensitive areas from the disaster point of view and is in constant touch with officials.

Cloudburst Uttarakhands Kedarnath Landslide Heavy Rains
Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A cloudburst has been reported in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Wednesday alongside a steep rise in Mandakini river's water level while three people were killed and at least six were injured after a house collapsed in Haridwar as heavy rain wreaked havoc in several parts of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand rains: Kedarnath cloudburst

Owing to the natural disaster, at least 150 to 200 pilgrims are possibly stranded in Kedarnath. Those who are already on their way to the shrine have been advised to stay put in safe places.

Furthermore, the cloudburst also triggered a landslide in the Bhim Bali stream along the Kedarnath walkway and damaged the route significantly. The walkway has been temporarily closed due to safety reasons.

In light of the disastrous situation, a high alert has been issued for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and local officials.

Police personnel wade through a waterlogged road at Karol Bagh metro station during rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. - PTI
Delhi Rains: Traffic Chaos, Rajinder Nagar Among Areas Flooded, Flight Ops Hit After Cloudburst-Like Rain

BY Outlook Web Desk

Uttarakhand rains: Houses collapsed, cars washed away

Besides the cloudburst in Kedarnath, several other parts of Uttarakhand also faced consequences of torrential rainfall. While a family is reported to have gone missing following a cloudburst in a village in the Ghansali area of Tehri district, a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Bharpur village near Roorkee in Haridwar district.

Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. - PTI
Wayanad Landslides: 167 Dead, Shah Claims Kerala Ignored Alerts, CM Says 'Not The Time...'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Several vehicles were washed away in torrential rain for a few hours in Haridwar including a truck of kanwariyas. Fortunately, there were no kanwariyas in the truck but it had rations and essential goods for their return journey.

About a dozen four-wheelers standing in the same dry riverbed were washed away due to sudden flooding after heavy rain on June 25 as well.

Visuals from Wayanad landslides | - PTI
Wayanad Landslides: What Triggered The Calamity In Kerala

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Roads got submerged in many areas of the city and the rainwater also entered the Kankhal police station. Heavy waterlogging also occurred at Ranipur turning, the posh commercial area of Haridwar, while water gushed into many big showrooms. Latowali in Kankhal was flooded up to four feet.

Weather News Live Updates: Monsoon rains to lash over India - | Photo: PTI, AP
Weather News Highlights: Rain Lashes Over Madhya Pradesh; Light Showers Expected In Delhi-NCR

BY Outlook Web Desk

Uttarakhand rains: CM Dhami reviews situation

Taking stock of the situation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the disaster management secretary over the phone late on Wednesday. The CM himself is also monitoring sensitive areas from the disaster point of view and is in constant touch with officials.

Following the instructions issued by the chief minister, teams of the district administration, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been put on high alert.

The chief minister also appealed to people to leave their homes only when necessary. "The safety of people and visitors coming to the state is our top priority."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  3. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  3. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  4. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
  5. Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ARS Vs LIV Pre-Season Friendly In India?
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  3. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Eases Past Roman Safiullin Into Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  2. Delhi Rains: Mother And Child Drown In Ghazipur, 2 Injured; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Across City
  3. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  4. False Promises, Lost Lives: Rohingya Women's Journey As A Refugee
  5. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
World News
  1. Iran Orders Attack On Israel After Haniyeh's Killing; Khaled Meshaal Tipped To Lead Hamas | Top Updates
  2. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  3. Cyberattack Caused The Second Microsoft Outage? Tech Giant Says This
  4. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  5. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
Latest Stories
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 1
  3. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh, Badminton QF Paris 2024 Live Streaming: When To Watch SatChi In Action
  5. Horoscope For August 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  6. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  8. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams