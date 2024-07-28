National

Weather News LIVE: 3 Students Killed After Floods In Delhi Coaching Centre; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Kerala

Weather News LIVE Updates July 28: Three students were killed in Delhi on Saturday after heavy rains caused flooding in the basement of an IAS Coaching centre. The incident comes days after a UPSC aspirant was electrocuted in the city's Patel Nager area. Furthermore, an orange alert for heavy rain has been issued in several districts in Kerala as the state continues to witness heavy monsoon rains.

28 July 2024
28 July 2024
Weather News Live Updates: Monsoon rains to lash over India | Photo: PTI, AP
Hello Readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of the Weather Forecast for Sunday. Amid the top alerts, Maharashtra is set to witness another spell of heavy rains after being on red alert for weeks. The city of Mumbai has been put under a yellow alert with rains expected to lash over the region today. Furthermore, the KRS Dam in Mysore has overflowed, causing a flood-like situation in the nearby areas. As of Saturday 8 AM, the outflow from the dam was at 1.13 lakh cusecs, which rose to 1.30 lakhs by the evening. Stay tuned with us as we bring you the latest and timely updates on the weather across India and the globe today.
LIVE UPDATES

Weather News LIVE: Flood Situation Continues As KRS Dam In Mysore Overflows

Amid the heavy rains, the KRS Dam in Karnataka's Mysore has overflowed, releasing about 1.30 lakh cusecs of water as of last night. Due to this, the flood situation in the Krishna Raja Sagara region and other districts in Mysuru.

Weather News LIVE: Orange Alert In Kerala Districts For Heavy Rain

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for three districts in Kerala for Sunday. As per this IMD forecast, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod are expected to witness heavy rains in the day.

Weather News LIVE: 3 Dead In Delhi Coaching Centre Flooding

Three students were killed after unexpected flooding occurred in the basement of an IAS coaching centre in Delhi. The flooding, which was caused by heavy rain, flooded by basement by up to seven feet. Three students were trapped and are feared drowned whereas 30 managed to space the floods on Saturday night.

