Weather News LIVE: 3 Students Killed After Floods In Delhi Coaching Centre; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Kerala

Weather News LIVE: Flood Situation Continues As KRS Dam In Mysore Overflows
Amid the heavy rains, the KRS Dam in Karnataka's Mysore has overflowed, releasing about 1.30 lakh cusecs of water as of last night. Due to this, the flood situation in the Krishna Raja Sagara region and other districts in Mysuru.
Weather News LIVE: Orange Alert In Kerala Districts For Heavy Rain
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for three districts in Kerala for Sunday. As per this IMD forecast, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod are expected to witness heavy rains in the day.
Weather News LIVE: 3 Dead In Delhi Coaching Centre Flooding
Three students were killed after unexpected flooding occurred in the basement of an IAS coaching centre in Delhi. The flooding, which was caused by heavy rain, flooded by basement by up to seven feet. Three students were trapped and are feared drowned whereas 30 managed to space the floods on Saturday night.