Delhi Rains: IMD Sounds Red Alert, Intense Spell Likely Over Next 2 Hrs; Rajinder Nagar Waterlogged

While Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above the season's normal, the humidity level stood at 79 per cent at 8:30 am, the IMD said on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

