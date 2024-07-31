Delhi Rains: IMD Sounds Red Alert, Intense Spell Likely Over Next 2 Hrs; Rajinder Nagar Waterlogged

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and adjoining areas like Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram on Wednesday evening, bringing some respite from the humid weather conditions that the residents were reeling under, however, also leading to heavy waterlogging. The IMD reportedly sounded a red alert for Delhi over the heavy rains.
Clouds have converged over Delhi from all four sectors, the IMD said in a post on X at around 7:15 am, adding that widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated Intense to very intense spell is likely to take place over Delhi during next two hours.
Reports of severe waterlogging came in from some areas of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.
While Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above the season's normal, the humidity level stood at 79 per cent at 8:30 am, the IMD said on Wednesday morning.
According to the IMD, the humidity level stood at 63 per cent at 5.30 pm. The maximum temperature was expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, it said.
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal and the highest in July this year.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainy weather is expected to continue till August 5 in Delhi.
Rajinder Nagar Flooded Again
The last time Delhi received heavy rain was the day three UPSC aspirants died after the basement of their coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar - Rau's IAS Study Circle - got heavily flooded.
Rajinder Nagar was waterlogged again on Wednesday amid students' ongoing protest over the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants.
At least 30 basements of coaching centres in Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Preet Vihar have been sealed since the tragedy took place, while notices have been issued to 200 other coaching centres in Delhi.
The Delhi government on Wednesday said it will bring a law to regulate coaching centres in the national capital. Cabinet minister Atishi, addressing a press conference, said the government will constitute a committee comprising government officials and students from different coaching hubs to frame the law.