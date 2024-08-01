National

Delhi Rains: Mother And Child Drown In Ghazipur, 2 Injured; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Across City

Taking cognisance of the exacerbating weather conditions in the city, the weather office included Delhi in its list of 'areas of concern' in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin. Furthermore, the weather department also advised people to remain indoors and refrain from unnecessary travel.

Delhi heavy rains car submerged waterlogging
Car submerged in water in Delhi amid heavy rains | Photo: X/@sumedhasharma86
info_icon

Amid the incessant torrential rainfall continuing to cripple the national capital city Delhi, a 22-year-old woman and her toddler drowned in Ghazipur on Wednesday while two others sustained injuries in separate rain-related incidents. The streets are still inundated while key stretches are choked with unending traffic snarls.

The 22-year-old woman, identified as Tanuja, and her three-year-old son Priyansh stepped outside on Wednesday to buy household items from a weekly market when they accidentally slipped into a drain which was invisible due to waterlogging and drowned. The incident occurred near the Khoda Colony area, where the roadside drain was under construction.

Delhi added to 'areas of concern' list

Taking cognisance of the exacerbating conditions in the city, the weather office included Delhi in its list of "areas of concern" in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin.

Furthermore, the weather department also advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors, and refrain from unnecessary travel.

Police personnel wade through a waterlogged road at Karol Bagh metro station during rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. - PTI
Delhi Rains: Traffic Chaos, Rajinder Nagar Among Areas Flooded, Flight Ops Hit After Cloudburst-Like Rain

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi rains: All schools to remain closed today

In view of the incessant rainfall in the city leading to massive traffic snarls, waterlogging and several other rain-related inconveniences, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced all schools in the city will remain closed today.

"In light of the very heavy rainfall this evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools both government and private will remain closed on August 1st," she posted on 'X'.

Rajinder Nagar, where three UPSC students died in a flooded basement of a coaching centre last Saturday, was among the areas which saw waterlogging on Wednesday. - PTI/File
Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Thursday Due To Heavy Rains

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi rains: House collapsed, air traffic hit

On Wednesday, the torrential rainfall also caused a house collapse in north Delhi's Sabji Mandi area near Robin Cinema, injuring one person while In in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, another woman was injured in a wall collapse.

The inclement weather due to heavy rains also affected the Air traffic as at least 10 flights scheduled to land at the Delhi airport were diverted including eight to Jaipur and two to Lucknow. Warnings of further disruptions have also been issued by the Airlines.

Heavy rain lashes cities (Representational Image) | - PTI
Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Yellow Alert Issued; Gujarat, Maha Under High Alert As Well

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, where students were protesting the death of three civil service aspirants due to flooding in a coaching institute basement, went under knee-deep water. In Connaught Place, water gushed into many showrooms and restaurants. Rainwater also gushed into the Press Club of India, where people were seen sitting in knee-deep water.

Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. - PTI
Wayanad Landslides: 167 Dead, Shah Claims Kerala Ignored Alerts, CM Says 'Not The Time...'

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they have received several complaints about waterlogging, fallen trees and power cuts across the city.

Delhi rains: Traffic snarls across the city

The traffic situation was widely affected in several parts of the national capital region including Lutyens' Delhi and those leading to Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Widespread waterlogging prompted the traffic police to issue an advisory, asking commuters to avoid certain roads. According to the advisory, the commuters were asked to avoid the carriageway from Moolchand towards Chirag Delhi, both carriageways on Anuvrat Marg, Outer Ring Road, Syama Prasad Mukherjee Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg among other key roads.

The traffic police also suggested alternative routes and highlighted diversions imposed for commuters to consider given the waterlogging. Multiple areas, including in Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh and Pragati Maidan, were marooned following the heavy downpour.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  3. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  3. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  4. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
  5. Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ARS Vs LIV Pre-Season Friendly In India?
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  3. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Eases Past Roman Safiullin Into Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Rains: Mother And Child Drown In Ghazipur, 2 Injured; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Across City
  2. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  3. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  4. False Promises, Lost Lives: Rohingya Women's Journey As A Refugee
  5. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
World News
  1. Iran Orders Attack On Israel, Khaled Meshaal Tipped To Lead Hamas | Top Updates
  2. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  3. Cyberattack Caused The Second Microsoft Outage? Tech Giant Says This
  4. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  5. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
Latest Stories
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 1
  3. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh, Badminton QF Paris 2024 Live Streaming: When To Watch SatChi In Action
  5. Horoscope For August 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  6. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  8. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams