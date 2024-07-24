National

Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Yellow Alert Issued; Gujarat, Maha Under High Alert As Well

Heavy rains continue to batter several cities across India as monsoon prevails. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued several alerts accordingly while the respective civic authorities are on high alert as well. NDRF teams have been deployed in Mumbai as a pre-emptive measure. In Gujarat, CM Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas.

Heavy rain lashes cities (Representational Image)
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across several states on Wednesday. Predicting heavy showers, the weather watch dog has issued several colour coded alerts accordingly including a yellow alert for Mumbai and Delhi for today.

IMD weather update

In it's weather bulletin, IMD said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat state; Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥ 12 cm) likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.”

Rains continue to lash Mumbai
Moreover, prediction of heavy rainfall have also been made for isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

Weather Update Delhi NCR: Top points

  • IMD on Tuesday issued a “yellow” alert for Delhi for the next two days amid warning of moderate to heavy rainfall in several pockets of the city.

  • Today, Delhi is likely to witness moderate rainfall with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering between 34 and 26 degrees Celsius.

  • According to Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Delhi, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, South-West Delhi , NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat.”

  • The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory " category with a reading of 93 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Weather Update Mumbai/Maharashtra: Top points

  • Mumbai is expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall today. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been on high alert since Monday as heavy rains continue to lash the financial capital of India.

  • IMD and Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert amid the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

  • The Mumbai Police issued an advisory urging people to avoid coastal areas due to the heavy rainfall in the city. Heavy shoers has inundated several roads in Mumbai. Traffic snarls have been reported due to the heavy rains as well.

  • As a pre-emptive measure, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already been deployed across the city amid the forecast of a high tide and heavy rains in the financial capital of India.

  • Predicting heavy rains, IMD earlier issued a red alert in Maharashtra for July 22-24.

Weather update Gujarat: Top points

  • According to IMD forecast, heavy-to-very heavy rainfall may occur in central Gujarat, south Gujarat and Saurashtra districts including Kutch, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Devbhumi Dwarka and Gir Somnath over the next two days.

  • Heavy rains have already lashed several parts of coastal Saurashtra, including Porbandar, Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, for the past week, causing waterlogging and closure of roads.

  • Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of Jamnagar and adjoining Devbhumi Dwarka districts to evaluate the damage caused by heavy rains.

  • The CM also chaired a meeting at Kuranga village with senior officials to review the situation, especially in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

  • According to District collector G T Pandya, 23 people were rescued and facilities including food and health services have been made available in the shelter houses.

