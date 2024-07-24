National

Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Yellow Alert Issued; Gujarat, Maha Under High Alert As Well

Heavy rains continue to batter several cities across India as monsoon prevails. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued several alerts accordingly while the respective civic authorities are on high alert as well. NDRF teams have been deployed in Mumbai as a pre-emptive measure. In Gujarat, CM Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas.