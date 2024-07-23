Weather Wrap: ‘Red Alert’ In 3 States For Rains, Above Normal Temperatures Likely In Delhi

Alerts have been issued for several states as heavy monsoon rains continue to pound parts of the country, leading to landslides, waterlogging, floods and other rain-related woes. While a red alert is on in three states - Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa - an orange alert is in place in some other states.
The IMD has also issued an “orange alert” for several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.
Mumbai: Several parts of the ‘financial capital’ witnessed heavy downpours on Tuesday morning as the IMD has issued “yellow alert” for the city. As per the Weather Department Mumbai along with its suburbs and adjacent districts includingThane, Palghar, and Raigad are expected to witness more heavy downpours on Tuesday, while a high tide alert is also in place for the afternoon.
“Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. There is a possibility of very heavy rain in isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45- 55 kmph are very likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 deg. C. and 24 deg. C,” IMD said.
Taking to micro-blogging site—X, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, "Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rain in isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45 to 55 kmph are very likely. High Tide - 13:29 hours - 4.69 Meter. Low Tide - 19:38 hours - 1.31 Meter,"
Mumbai has been witnessing heavy downpour for the past couple of weeks. Earlier, the Mumbai Police issued an advisory asking citizens to avoid coastal areas due to the heavy rainfall in the city, while the people have been advised to leave their homes only if necessary and take precautions.
IMD’s latest weather prediction for country’s other parts:
IMD’s weather updates for country’s western, central, eastern and southern parts: The Weather Department has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh on July 23 and 24; Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat on July 25 and 26; West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha on July 23 and 24.
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over some places in coastal and south interior Karnataka during July 23-27; Odisha, Kerala, North interior Karnataka from July 25 to 27; Jharkhand during July 23-25; Gangetic West Bengal on July 23 and 24; Madhya Pradesh on July 25 and 26; Chhattisgarh on July 23 and 24.
IMD’s latest weather update for the country’s northwestern region: The Weather Department has predicted very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on July 23; West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana on July 23; and East Rajasthan on July 23 and 24.
Besides, the Weather Agency has also predicted above-normal temperatures with high humidity over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi over the next two days.
Also, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan during July 23-27; Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on July 23 and 24; East Uttar Pradesh during July 23-27.
IMD’s latest weather update for northeastern parts of the country: The Weather Department has predicted heavy rainfall over parts of Assam and Meghalaya over the next five days. Besides, heavy downpour is also predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur on July 23 and 24.