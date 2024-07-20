National

Weather Wrap | IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ For ‘Red Alert’ For Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa; Rains Likely In Delhi Today

IMD also issued an “orange alert” was issued in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kutch and Saurashtra for the weekend.

IMD issues red alert |
IMD issues 'red alert' for Maharashtra.(Representational image).(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In its latest weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “red alert” for parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa for Saturday amid predictions of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the region.

As per the weather agency, the intense rainfall will continue to lash Gujarat and the country’s peninsular region till Sunday.

Representational Image | - PTI
Weather Update: IMD Sounds Heavy Rainfall Alert Over India; Red Alert For Kerala & Maharashtra

BY Outlook Web Desk

IMD said, “the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal transformed into a depression on Tuesday, and the system moved upwards towards Odisha.”

It said, “the depression was located close to Puri, Gopalpur and Paradip, and is slowly moving towards the northwestern-western areas.”

“The system is expected to move northwestwards and cross the Odisha coast, near Puri, as a depression on Saturday morning. Thereafter, it would further move west-northwestwards across Odisha – Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually,” IMD said.

IMD has also issued a red alert for Telangana, central Maharashtra, coastal Goa, and Gujarat for Saturday.

Heavy rains in Kerala, Hyderabad & Delhi | - PTI
Orange Alert In 8 Kerala Districts Amid Heavy Showers; Light Rain Forecast In Delhi | Weather Updates

BY Outlook Web Desk

Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kutch and Saurashtra for the weekend.

IMD also said moderate to heavy rain will prevail in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and eastern Rajasthan for the next three days.

Waterlogging due to heavy rains in Mumbai | - PTI
Weather Wrap: Rains Lash Mumbai, IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ For Maharashtra; ‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Several States

BY Outlook Web Desk

The IMD further issued a ‘signal 3’ warning in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh as heavy downpour continues to lash the state.

The signal 3 port warning was issued in Kalingapatnam, Visakhapatnam, and Kakinada, warning vessels of a possible cyclonic storm.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, with school holidays declared in several areas as rainwater seeped into homes and flooded the streets.

Meanwhile, the weather agency predicted that light, isolated rainfall will continue in Delhi for three days. The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is predicted to be around 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday, and light rain is predicted in the capital in July 21 and 22.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Global T20 League: PCB Declines Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen NOCs Due To Packed International Schedule
  2. ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Kavem Hodge Revives West Indies With Century; England Lead Cut Short To 65 - In Pics
  3. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  4. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Kandy Falcons Vs Jaffna Kings, LPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  2. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  3. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  4. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
  5. Eddie Howe Wants Newcastle Stay As Long As He Is 'Happy' Amid England Links
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Services Recover Globally Day After Microsoft Outage; Delhi Airport Ops Normal
  2. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  5. Bangladesh Quota Stir: Over 300 Indian Students Return Home After Violence Escalates
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  2. Reds: Revisiting Warren Beatty’s Unforgotten Masterpiece
  3. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. Houthis Attack Singapore-flagged Vessel In Gulf Of Aden
  2. US Says Iran Moving Forward On A Key Aspect Of Developing A Nuclear Bomb
  3. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates
  4. Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead, Nationwide Curfew; Jail Set On Fire| Top Points
  5. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Sports News July 19 Highlights: Rafael Nadal Beats Mariano Navone To Reach Swedish Open Semi-Final
  8. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda