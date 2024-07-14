National

Weather Wrap: Rains Lash Mumbai, IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ For Maharashtra; ‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Several States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange' alert for states including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Nagaland, and Gujarat.

PTI
Waterlogging due to heavy rains in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “red alert” for several regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka on Sunday. IMD has predicted “extremely heavy rainfall” in these states.

Rainfall in Delhi leads to waterlogging in several low-lying areas | - PTI
BY Outlook Web Desk

According to the IMD, the isolated regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Maharashtra is experiencing heavy rainfall across several regions, with the IMD raising an alert for different districts. The country’s financial capital Mumbai is experiencing severe waterlogging in various parts of the city.

Weather Wrap | - AP
BY Outlook Web Desk

Mumbai Weather: The IMD has predicted intense spells of rain at isolated places in the districts of Raigad and Thane for the next 3 to 4 hours in Maharashtra.

"Intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad and Thane during the next 3-4 hours," IMD said.

As per the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are expected to be around 29 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mumbai Waterlogging: Mumbai received heavy overnight rain, leading to severe waterlogging in various parts of the city on Sunday.

The rain affected the busy Andheri subway, while several areas, including the vicinity of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), were inundated.

The Western Express highway, too, witnessed heavy traffic jams due to the intense downpour.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body of the country's financial capital, appealed to people of the Maximum City to stay at home ‘unless necessary.’

“The IMD has issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rain. People must not leave home only if necessary,” the BMC noted in a statement on the previous day.

For Saturday, the orange alert was also issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, which has been witnessing heavy rain in the past few days, was lashed by showers on Saturday as well, causing waterlogging in the streets and traffic snarls on several roads in the city.

