Weather Wrap: Flash Flood Warning In Uttarakhand, Schools Closed In Mumbai And Goa Due To Heavy Rainfall

The heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the week, prompting school closures in Mumbai and Goa. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh experienced light rain on Sunday, with a flash flood alert issued for isolated areas.

The monsoon season has brought heavy rainfall to various parts of the country, causing disruptions and chaos in its wake. Mumbai was hit hard on Sunday, with torrential rains causing waterlogging, traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services.

Here are the updates and predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

Mumbai Rains: Schools, Colleges To Be Shut Tomorrow As IMD Issues 'Red Alert'; Weather Warning In Several Maharashtra Districts

Mumbai rains: Schools Shut, Trains Cancelled

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced the closure of schools as heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Maharashtra's capital city. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai throughout the day on July 8. 

The local weather department reported that heavy rain persisted in Mumbai's Dindoshi early Monday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas. 

Red Alert For Goa, Schools Closed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Goa, predicting extremely heavy showers throughout the day.

In response, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has declared a holiday for all schools, from pre-primary to Class 12.

Orange Alert In These States

An orange alert has been issued for West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, predicting heavy showers on July 8.

Flash Flood Warning In Uttarakhand

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense precipitation in the hills and plains of Uttarakhand on July 8 and 9. 

The regional Met office issued an alert for low-to-moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Shimla, Kangra and Chamba districts in the next 24 hours.

Light To Moderate Rainfall In Northwest And Central India 

The IMD has forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir from July 8 to 12.

Heavy Rainfall In These States

-Heavy rainfall has been forecast in Bihar and Odisha on July 8.

-Heavy rainfall has been forecast in Arunachal Pradesh on July 11.

-Heavy rainfall has been forecast in Assam and Meghalaya on July 10 and 11.

-Heavy showers have been predicted in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until July 11.

