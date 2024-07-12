Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Mumbai, Other States As ‘Shift In Monsoon Seen’ | Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather prediction said the country’s northeast region can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy downpours over the next two days, followed by a decrease in intensity.
IMD has said heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated over Goa, Maharashtra, and coastal Karnataka from July 12-15.
“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Konkan & Goa during 11th-15th; ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka during 12th-15th; Kerala during 13th-15th; South Interior Karnataka on 14th & 15th July,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.
It added: “Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.”
Here is the IMD’s latest prediction for various regions of the country:
Delhi: As per IMD, the national capital on Friday is likely expected to witness cloudy sky with moderate rainfall. The MeT has said the temperatures in Delhi are anticipated to range between a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius.
Mumbai: IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Mumbai. The MeT department has said the country’s financial capital is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. IMD has also issued similar alerts for other districts of Maharashtra’s Konkan region including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.
IMD in a post on X said, “Moderate spell of rainfall likely over Mumbai & adjoining areas during next 3-4 hours.”
Meanwhile, as Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour on Friday, the several roads in the city witnessed waterlogging while commuters faced inconvenience in reaching their respective places. Traffic congestion was reported from several areas of the city.
On the other hand, Mumbai Airport authorities in a statement said the air traffic has not been affected due to rains in the metropolitan city. However, airliner IndiGo has warned passengers about potential delays and congestion, urging them to monitor their flight status constantly.
Goa: IMD has issued an orange alert for the Konkan and Goa region, predicting very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on Friday. According to the forecast, this heavy rainfall is expected to continue until July 15.
Rajasthan: IMD has said a shift is seen in the monsoon trough line towards the Himalayas starting Thursday, leading to a likely reduction in rainfall activities across Rajasthan.
As per local MeT department in Jaipur, some parts of the state experienced light to moderate rainfall recently.
On Friday evening, the MeT has predicted heavy rainfall in certain areas of the Bharatpur division, while isolated places in Rajasthan could witness light to moderate rain from July 11 to 15. In the western regions of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions, the MeT predicted strong surface winds blowing at speeds of 25-30 km per hour on Friday, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall at scattered locations.
Uttarakhand: IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on Friday and has issued an orange warning for the state.
Assam: Despite flood waters receding in various parts of Assam, the authorities have said flood situation continues to remain grim in the state. Meanwhile, the death toll due to deluge in Assam has reached 84.
The local MeT department has predicted to moderate rainfall in certain areas of Assam including Guwahati and neighboring regions.
“Moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” it said.