Weather Wrap: Heavy Rain Predicted In Delhi Till July 2, IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ For Northeastern States

Delhi was brought to standstill on Friday morning as 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day of monsoon, the highest for the month of June since 1936.

PTI
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi till July 2.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
The country’s most parts are witnessing incessant rainfall as monsoon further advanced towards the northern states. The rains have also lashed Gujarat and Rajasthan parts.

The heavy downpour has also reportedly affected normal life in several states of the country with several deaths reported due to rain-related incidents.

Long traffic jams were reported due to waterlogging after rain in Delhi and NCR - Outlook India
Monsoon Reaches Delhi, Says IMD; First Rain, Heaviest For June Since 1936, Paralyses City

BY Outlook Web Desk

IMD has said Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh were among the states that witnessed heavy downpour on Sunday.

Gujarat: The state as per IMD is witnessing a wet spell due to cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea adjoining the Saurashtra region.

Waterlogging after rain in Delhi - PTI
Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rain In Delhi, Himachal Pradesh; Incessant Rain Triggers Landslides In Arunachal Pradesh

BY Outlook Web Desk

The rains have caused waterlogging and affected traffic movement in Surat, Bhuj, Vapi, Bharuch and Ahmedabad cities due to inundation in low-lying areas, rendering some roads and underpass inaccessible, reports said.

IMD predicted the wet spell will continue in the next four days in Gujarat.

Delhi: IMD predicted heavy rains in Delhi till July 2, following which civic bodies have started boosting manpower and equipment deployment to address waterlogging and keeping field units on high alert.

The national capital was brought to standstill on Friday morning as 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day of monsoon, the highest for the month of June since 1936, submerged several parts of the city and claimed multiple lives.

Rajasthan: In Rajasthan, several parts were lashed by heavy showers, with Churu recording the highest rainfall, 51.4 mm, on Sunday even as the temperatures remained high in the city at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, some parts of the Bharatpur division recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall, IMD said.

IMD has predicted heavy rains in some parts of eastern Rajasthan and light to moderate rains in some parts of western Rajasthan in the next 4-5 days.

Jammu and Kashmir: In Jammu and Kashmir, a massive landslide blocked Kishtwar-Paddar road Sunday as light to moderate rains lashed isolated places across Jammu division, providing some sort of relief to the people from the scorching heat.

The landslide, triggered by rains, hit the road near Patharnaki in Kishtwar district this afternoon, forcing suspension of vehicular movement.

The weather in most parts of Jammu province remained overcast throughout the day with reports of light to moderate rains in different areas, especially in the hilly districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur and Ramban.

The summer capital Jammu also witnessed light rainfall in the early hours of the day.

IMD predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places of Jammu division towards late night or early morning hours till July 3 followed by intermittent light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy showers or rainfall at few places from July 4 to 7.

It has also issued an advisory of flash floods, landslides and shooting stones.

IMD’s prediction for northeast and northwest India: The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in northwest and northeast India over the next four to five days.

The IMD also said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh and some areas of west Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

It said the conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of west Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and the remaining areas of west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu over the next two to three days, it added.

