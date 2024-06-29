Weather Wrap: Delhi To Receive More Rain Today; Road Cave-Ins, Waterlogging In UP; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Several States

Delhi has witnessed record rainfall over the last one day as the monsoon arrived in the national capital on Friday. IMD has predicted more rainfall in delhi today and coming few days along with other states in northern India.
Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh are facing issues of waterlogging and road cave-ins and the authorities are investigating the matter to prevent any unforeseen incidents.
Delhi: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of City, A Day After Monsoon Arrived
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted generally cloudy skies throughout the day with the likelihood of heavy rain.
Rainfall was recorded in parts of Delhi on Saturday, following the monsoon's arrival in the national capital, marked by the heaviest downpour in 88 years.
Areas such as Rohini and Burari experienced showers this morning.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
The humidity levels stood at 80 per cent.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 108 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The monsoon arrived in Delhi on Friday, raining devastation on a city ill-prepared for a three-hour downpour that led to the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsing, killing one person and suspending flight operations, and inundated many parts of the capital.
Four others were killed in rain-related incidents.
The national capital recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, the highest since 1936 for the month of June.
According to the IMD, 228.1 mm of rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, 192.8 mm at Lodhi Road, Mausam Bhavan, 150.4 mm at Ridge, 106.6 mm at Palam, and 66.3 mm at Ayanagar.
Uttar Pradesh: Road Cave-Ins And Waterlogging In Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended six officials of civic agencies for gross negligence following road cave-ins and waterlogging at several sections of the newly-built Ram Path in Ayodhya.
About 15 bylanes and streets along the Ram Path were flooded after rain on June 23 and June 25. Even homes along the road went under water.
Portions of the 14-kilometre road stretch also caved in at more than a dozen places.
The PWD's office order stated that the upper-most layer of the Ram Path was damaged shortly after its construction, showing laxity in the work done under top priority of the Uttar Pradesh government and damaging the image of the state among common people.
A further probe is underway, PWD principal secretary Ajay Chauhan said.
IMD Issues Rain Forecast For Next 5 Days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its forecast for rainfall across northern India over the next five days, detailing varying intensities and regions affected.
On June 29, IMD predicts fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and East India.
Additionally, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.
Isolated instances of very heavy rainfall are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as Arunachal Pradesh, should prepare for fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall.
Moving to June 30, isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and Odisha.
Punjab and Delhi may experience isolated heavy rainfall, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh could see isolated very heavy rainfall.
Looking ahead to July 1, isolated very heavy rainfall is forecast over Haryana-Chandigarh and East Rajasthan, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.
On July 2, isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted over East Rajasthan, with isolated heavy rainfall anticipated over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh may also experience isolated very heavy rainfall.
Finally, on July 3, isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and Arunachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh should prepare for isolated heavy rainfall, while Odisha may also see isolated heavy showers.
The IMD advises residents and authorities in these regions to stay updated with further bulletins and take necessary precautions in light of the anticipated weather conditions.
